Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Series, and Reno 14 Models to Get ColorOS 16 Update in November: Release Schedule

ColorOS 16 is expected to debut in India with the launch of the Oppo Find X9 series next month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 09:32 IST
Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Series, and Reno 14 Models to Get ColorOS 16 Update in November: Release Schedule

Photo Credit: Oppo

ColorOS 16 is based on the latest Android 16 firmware

Highlights
  • Oppo released ColorOS 16 globally alongside the Oppo Find X9 series
  • It will roll out to Oppo Find N5, Find N3, and Find N3 Flip next month
  • Oppo plans to extend the ColorOS 16 rollout to more devices by Q1 2026
ColorOS 16 — the new Android 16-based operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was made available to the public with the launch of the Oppo Find X9 series on Tuesday. The company has now announced the release roadmap for the update in global markets. The Oppo Find X8 series, Find N5 foldable, and the Reno 14 series are confirmed to be among the first handsets to receive ColorOS 16, beginning next month.

ColorOS 16 Release Schedule

Oppo revealed the release timeline of ColorOS 16 in the global markets in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While it is available out-of-the-box on the new Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the company's other handsets are expected to receive the Android 16-based update soon.

In November, it will begin rolling out to the Oppo Find N5, Find N3, and Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones. The update will also be made available on last year's flagship Find X8 series. Oppo announced that several handsets in the Reno 14 and Reno 13 series, including the recently introduced Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, are scheduled to receive ColorOS 16 in November as well.

The company will wrap up November by updating the Oppo Pad 3 Pro to Android 16, too.

In December, the Oppo Find N2 FlipOppo Reno 13F, and the Oppo K13 Turbo series will receive ColorOS 16. The company also has plans to bring its latest Android OS to several other devices by the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 16 update are as follows:

November 2025      
Oppo Find N5 Oppo Find X8 Pro Oppo Reno14 Pro 5G Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G
Oppo Find N3 Oppo Find X8 Oppo Reno14 5G Oppo Reno13 5G
Oppo Find N3 Flip   Oppo Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Oppo Reno13 F 5G
    Oppo Reno14 F 5G Oppo Pad 3 Pro
December 2025      
Oppo Find N2 Flip Oppo Reno13 F Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G Oppo K13 Turbo 5G
Q1 2026      
Oppo Find X5 Pro Oppo Reno11 Pro 5G Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Oppo K13 5G
Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G Oppo Reno11 5G Oppo F31 Pro 5G Oppo K13x 5G
Oppo Reno12 5G Oppo Reno11 F 5G Oppo F31 5G Oppo K12x 5G
Oppo Reno12 F 5G Oppo Reno11 FS Oppo F29 Pro 5G Oppo Pad 3
Oppo Reno12 FS 5G Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Oppo Pad 2
Oppo Reno12 F     Oppo Pad SE
Oppo Reno12 FS      
Oppo Reno12 F Harry Potter Edition      

ColorOS 16 is expected to debut in India with the launch of the Oppo Find X9 series, scheduled for November.

Comments

Further reading: ColorOS 16, ColorOS 16 Release Timeline, ColorOS 16 Update, ColorOS 16 Features, Android 16, Oppo, Oppo Find X9
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
Google Pixel 10a Renders Reportedly Reveal Unchanged Design; Specifications Tipped

Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Series, and Reno 14 Models to Get ColorOS 16 Update in November: Release Schedule
