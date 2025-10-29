ColorOS 16 — the new Android 16-based operating system (OS) for Oppo smartphones — was made available to the public with the launch of the Oppo Find X9 series on Tuesday. The company has now announced the release roadmap for the update in global markets. The Oppo Find X8 series, Find N5 foldable, and the Reno 14 series are confirmed to be among the first handsets to receive ColorOS 16, beginning next month.

ColorOS 16 Release Schedule

Oppo revealed the release timeline of ColorOS 16 in the global markets in a post on X (formerly Twitter). While it is available out-of-the-box on the new Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, the company's other handsets are expected to receive the Android 16-based update soon.

In November, it will begin rolling out to the Oppo Find N5, Find N3, and Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones. The update will also be made available on last year's flagship Find X8 series. Oppo announced that several handsets in the Reno 14 and Reno 13 series, including the recently introduced Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition, are scheduled to receive ColorOS 16 in November as well.

The company will wrap up November by updating the Oppo Pad 3 Pro to Android 16, too.

In December, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, Oppo Reno 13F, and the Oppo K13 Turbo series will receive ColorOS 16. The company also has plans to bring its latest Android OS to several other devices by the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

The entire release timeline and list of models compatible with the ColorOS 16 update are as follows: