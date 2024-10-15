Oppo Find X8 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC will launch on October 24 in China. As the launch date nears, Oppo is teasing new details about the handsets. Meanwhile, the design of the Oppo Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro leaked in a series of high-quality renders. The renders showcase the phones in multiple colour options with circular rear camera modules. The Oppo Find X8 phones will come with a physical button on the side for opening the camera. This button will function similar to the Camera Control button found on the iPhone 16 lineup. Further, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Watch X and Enco X3 TWS earbuds will be unveiled alongside the new phones.

Oppo Find X8 leaked Renders Suggest four Colours

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted alleged renders of Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro on X. The renders show the phones in four shades. The Pro model is showcased in black, white, and blue colours with a curved screen. The vanilla model, on the other hand, appears to have a flat-screen and is shown in black, white, blue, and pink colours. Like their predecessors, both phones have Hasselblad branding on the camera island and a flash on the corner.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro seem to have an alert slider. The power button and the volume button are seen on the right side of the handsets. A SIM card tray and USB Type-C charging port are arranged on the bottom of the phone alongside the speaker and microphone. The phones appear to have a camera button as well.

Oppo's Find series Product Manager Zhou Yibao recently demonstrated an iPhone 16-like capture button on the Find X8 phones on Weibo. This dedicated button lets users open the camera app with a double tap, while a swipe enables zoom controls.

Further, Oppo announced that it will unveil three additional devices alongside the Oppo Find X8 series on October 24 in China. The Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Watch X smartwatch, and the Enco X3 TWS earbuds are confirmed to debut at the same launch event at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST).

