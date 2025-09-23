Technology News
English Edition
  Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features

Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features

Philips TAT1269 is equipped with 13mm composite drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 September 2025 18:58 IST
Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features

Photo Credit: TVP

Philips' new TWS Earbuds, Bluetooth Speaker, and Party Speaker are available via Flipkart and Amazon

Highlights
  • Philips TWS Earbuds TAT1269 are available at Rs. 1,999
  • Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 delivers 40W output
  • Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 offers 120W output
TPV on Tuesday launched the Philips TAT1269 TWS (true wireless stereo) headset, Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400, and Philips Party Speaker TAX4910. These devices are available to purchase in the country via popular e-commerce platforms They can also be bought at select offline retail stores. Notably, TPV or TP Vision is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPV Technology based in Amsterdam, which develops, manufactures, and markets Philips-branded electronic items like TVs and audio products in select international markets.

Philips TAT1269, Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400, Party Speaker TAX4910 Price in India

Pricing for the Philips TAT1269 is set at Rs. 1,999 in India and the new TWS headset is available in India in Deep Black and Bright White colourways, TPV said on Tuesday.

The Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 is priced at Rs. 5,999, while the Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 costs Rs. 19,999. All three products can be purchased through the Philips India website, Amazon, Flipkart, other online platforms, and select offline retail stores across the country.

Philips TAT1269 Features

The Philips TAT1269 TWS headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They have 13mm composite drivers that deliver clear highs and rich bass. The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.

They are claimed to provide up to 40 hours of total playback time with the case, and a 10-minute quick charge is said to offer up to 100 minutes of battery life. Touch controls and voice assistant support make them easy to use on the go.

Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 Features

The Philips Wireless Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400 features dynamic RGB lighting that syncs with music playback. The 40W speaker supports Bluetooth and AUX connectivity and users can also play audio from a TF card or a USB port.

The speaker has an IPX5 rating for splash resistance and is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. It also includes a built-in microphone for hands-free calls.

Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 Features

The Philips Party Speaker TAX4910 delivers 120W of powerful sound through dual 6.5-inch woofers for deep bass. It comes with a wireless remote to control echo, treble, bass, and voice effects.

Users can also use the device's True Wireless Technology to pair two speakers for double the sound. It also features vibrant party lights, dual mic inputs for karaoke, and a claimed 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

Comments

Further reading: Philips Earbuds TAT1269, Philips Bluetooth Speaker TAS3400, Philips Party Speaker TAX4910, Philips 
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Philips TAT1269 TWS Headset Launched in India Alongside Bluetooth and Party Speakers: Price, Features
