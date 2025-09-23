Technology News
Facebook Dating Brings an AI Assistant to Help Users Find Prompt-Based Matches

Facebook Dating is also adding a Meet Cute feature that automatically matches users with a surprise match.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2025 17:53 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook

The AI assistant in Facebook Dating is only available in Canada and the US

Highlights
  • The AI assistant will be available in the Conversations section
  • Facebook says these features are aimed at reducing users’ swipe fatigue
  • Facebook Dating is currently not available in India
Facebook Dating is adding two new features to make it easier for users to find matches on the platform. Meta's dating experience, available within the Facebook platform, was launched in 2019 in select countries. It functions similarly to other dating apps, where users can swipe through other users' profiles to either match with them or reject them. On Monday, the company announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for the platform that can find tailored profiles based on user prompts. A blind date-style Meet Cute feature has also been added.

Facebook Dating Makes AI the Matchmaker

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced and detailed the two new features. The post mentioned that these features were envisioned to remove the frustration that comes from endlessly swiping on the platform to find a suitable match. The first addition, the AI assistant, does that by finding potential candidates that match the requirements of a user.

The Dating-focused AI assistant is available as a chat partner within the Conversations menu. Just like users talk to a matched user, they can chat with the AI. Facebook says users can write a prompt, such as “find me a guy in tech who also likes concerts,” and the AI assistant will find a user that fits the bill. The tool can also be used to ask about first date ideas and similar topics. Notably, the AI assistant is currently only available in Canada and the US.

Meet Cute is the second new feature. It is a blind date-style feature, which automatically matches the user with a “surprise match” that users can immediately begin to chat with. It is an opt-in feature, and once selected, it uses the company's proprietary matching algorithm to find matches. Users will have the choice to pass on a conversation. Meet Cute offers a new surprise match every week.

Facebook Dating was first launched in the US, Canada, and 18 other countries in 2019. The experience is available within the Facebook app and website. However, the dating profile is kept private, and the user's friends are not informed about it. Only those above the age of 18 can create a dating profile. It is not available in India.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wi-Fi Routers from D-Link, TP-Link, Tenda, and More Brands

