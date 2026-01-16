Realme has announced the upcoming launch of Realme Buds Clip in India, confirming its entry into the clip-style open-ear earphone segment. The new earbuds will feature an open-ear design aimed at improved comfort and situational awareness, along with a lightweight build and modern connectivity options. Realme Buds Clip is also claimed to offer enhanced call quality, long battery life, and durability suited for daily use. Notably, Realme introduced the Buds Air 8 in the country earlier this month.

Realme Buds Clip Launch Timeline, Specifications

The company confirmed on Friday that the Realme Buds Clip will launch in India soon, but it has yet to announce a launch date. The wireless headset features an open-ear design that sits on the ear without sealing the ear canal, aiming to offer long-wear comfort and better awareness of one's surroundings.

Realme Buds Clip will feature a lightweight build, with each earbud weighing 5.3g, according to the product page on Realme's global website. It has a Titanium-Fit ear design and will come with a matte-finish surface that is said to resist sweat and oil. They will be available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

The wireless headset is equipped with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude dynamic speakers. The setup will be paired with a self-developed bass enhancement system and the NextBass algorithm, which is claimed to boost low-frequency output while maintaining vocal clarity. The earbuds will also support 3D spatial audio and use directional sound technology to reduce audio leakage.

The Realme Buds Clip will include dual microphones on each earbud with AI-based environmental noise cancellation and wind-noise reduction for calls. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.4, SBC and AAC codec support, dual-device connection, and a low-latency mode with a claimed response time of up to 45ms.

The Realme Buds Clip will offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case, according to the company. The earbuds will carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and will charge via a USB Type-C port.

