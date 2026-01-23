Realme Buds Clip is confirmed to launch in India later this month. The company will unveil the open-ear earphones in the country alongside the Realme P4 Power handset. This marks Realme's first step into the clip-style true wireless category in India, a segment focused on comfort-driven, open-wear designs. Unlike conventional in-ear earbuds, this form factor targets users who want extended listening without ear fatigue. Ahead of the launch, Realme has already revealed several design and feature details, while pricing information has surfaced through recent leaks.

Realme Buds Clip India Launch: All We Know

The Realme Buds Clip will launch in India on January 29, according to a press release by the company. The upcoming product will mark Realme's entry into the clip-style true wireless earphones segment in the Indian market.

The upcoming wireless headset features an open-wear, clip-on design that rests on the ear instead of sealing inside the ear canal. Each earbud weighs 5.3g and uses a titanium-fit structure to deliver a lightweight yet durable build designed for extended wear. The matte-finish surface is said to resist sweat and oil, and they will be available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

In terms of audio, the Realme Buds Clip is equipped with 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude dynamic drivers paired with a self-developed bass enhancement system and the NextBass algorithm, which aims to improve low-frequency output while maintaining vocal clarity. The earbuds also support 3D spatial audio and directional sound technology to help reduce audio leakage.

For calling, the Realme Buds Clip earbuds use dual microphones on each side with AI-based environmental noise cancellation and wind-noise reduction. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4, support for SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device connectivity, and a low-latency mode with a claimed response time of up to 45ms.

The Realme Buds Clip is claimed to offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the charging case. It carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and charges via a USB Type-C port.

According to a recent leak, the Realme Buds Clip could cost between Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 4,999 in India, despite having a higher box price of Rs. 7,499.