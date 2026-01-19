Realme Buds Clip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Realme has announced that the Realme Buds Clip will be introduced in India in the coming weeks, although an exact launch date has not yet been shared. New leaks suggest the open-ear earbuds could be priced under Rs. 5,000, despite a higher box MRP. The earbuds are expected to launch alongside the Realme P4 Power 5G and will feature a lightweight open-ear design, spatial audio support, long battery life, and modern connectivity features aimed at everyday users.

Realme Buds Clip Price in India, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an X post by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu), the box price of the Realme Buds Clip will be Rs. 7,499. He added that the actual expected price of the open ear headsets in the country will be between Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 4,999. The tipster added that the earbuds will launch alongside the Realme P4 Power handset.

Realme has confirmed the upcoming launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G in India after a company executive revealed that a newly live Flipkart microsite belongs to the device. A handset with model number RMX5107 has also received BIS certification, further indicating an imminent India launch, with more details expected soon.

Realme Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Realme Buds Clip uses an open-ear design that rests on the outer ear instead of sealing the ear canal, which is intended to improve comfort and allow awareness of surrounding sounds. Each earbud weighs 5.3g and features a Titanium-Fit design with a matte finish that resists sweat and oil. The earbuds will be available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options.

The earbuds are equipped with 11mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, paired with a bass enhancement system and the NextBass algorithm. They support 3D spatial audio and directional sound to reduce audio leakage. For calls, the earbuds include dual microphones with AI-based noise cancellation and wind reduction.

The wireless headset supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device pairing, and a low-latency mode. Battery life is rated at up to seven hours per charge and up to 36 hours with the case, along with IP55 protection and USB Type-C charging.