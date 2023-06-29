Realme Buds Wireless 3 is expected to be launched this week in India. The earphones' launch date has been announced via a product page on Amazon. The neckband-style Bluetooth earphones are teased to sport a dual-colour tone design. While the listing doesn't reveal any specification details, the expected features for Realme Buds Wireless 3 have been leaked ahead of its debut. The earphones are tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. The upcoming neckband will succeed the Realme Buds Wireless 2 launched in 2021.

Amazon has announced that it will unveil the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3 in India on June 30. The product page for the neckband reveals that the neckband will sport a dual-colour tone design in a black and white combination. However, any specifications or features of the neckband are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the neckband's specifications have recently been leaked on the Internet. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter @Sudhanshu1414) has shared the expected specifications and price of the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3. The neckband is tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. The Realme earphones are also said to be water resistant and offer up to 10m of Bluetooth connectivity range. Further, the neckband could feature App Control. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is said to measure 42 x 10.2 x 2.2 cm and weigh 30g.

Additionally, the tipster has also claimed that the neckband will be priced under Rs. 2,999.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is expected to succeed Realme Buds Wireless 2, which was launched in 2021. Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The neckband-style wireless earphones are equipped with 13.6mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life. They are also IPX5 water resistant.

