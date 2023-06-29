Technology News
  Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased

Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased

Realme Buds Wireless 3 will succeed 2021’s Realme Buds Wireless 2

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 June 2023 14:51 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Option Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme Buds Wireless 3 is tipped to weigh 30g

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 will be launched on June 30
  • The neckband is teased to come in a dual colour tone
  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 is tipped to come with 13.6mm dynamic bass driver

Realme Buds Wireless 3 is expected to be launched this week in India. The earphones' launch date has been announced via a product page on Amazon. The neckband-style Bluetooth earphones are teased to sport a dual-colour tone design. While the listing doesn't reveal any specification details, the expected features for Realme Buds Wireless 3 have been leaked ahead of its debut. The earphones are tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. The upcoming neckband will succeed the Realme Buds Wireless 2 launched in 2021.

Amazon has announced that it will unveil the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3 in India on June 30. The product page for the neckband reveals that the neckband will sport a dual-colour tone design in a black and white combination. However, any specifications or features of the neckband are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the neckband's specifications have recently been leaked on the Internet. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter @Sudhanshu1414) has shared the expected specifications and price of the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 3. The neckband is tipped to come with a 13.6mm dynamic bass driver. The Realme earphones are also said to be water resistant and offer up to 10m of Bluetooth connectivity range. Further, the neckband could feature App Control. The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is said to measure 42 x 10.2 x 2.2 cm and weigh 30g.

Additionally, the tipster has also claimed that the neckband will be priced under Rs. 2,999.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is expected to succeed Realme Buds Wireless 2, which was launched in 2021. Realme Buds Wireless 2 comes with active noise cancellation and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The neckband-style wireless earphones are equipped with 13.6mm dynamic drivers and are claimed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life. They are also IPX5 water resistant. 

 

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Wireless Earphones

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Wireless Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support
  • Functional ANC, app support, Google Fast Pair 
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Punchy, aggressive sonic signature
  • Very good sound quality for the price
  • Bad
  • Dated design, cables are a bit irritating
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Realme Buds Wireless 2 Wireless Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 3, Realme Buds Wireless 3 specifications, Realme

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 3, Realme Buds Wireless 3 specifications, Realme
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation Plus July 2023 Free Games: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, and More
Mastercard to Explore Tokenised Bank Deposit Services as It Gears to Dig Deeper into Crypto

Comment
