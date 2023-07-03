Technology News
Realme GT Neo 6 Design, Specifications Leaked, Could sport Triple Rear Camera Setup: Details

Realme GT Neo 6 will reportedly sport a dual-toned back panel.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 July 2023 20:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 could debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 5 (pictured)

Highlights
  • The smartphone will come with SUPERVOOC fast charging support
  • Realme GT Neo 6 is tipped to feature an OLED panel
Realme is gearing up for the launch of a new GT Neo series phone in China. Expected to be names as Realme GT Neo 6, the smartphone's design and specifications have been hinted on the internet. The leaked details suggest that the purported Realme GT Neo 6 could get a dual-toned back panel. Recently, the phone's specifications were also tipped, revealing 100W fast charging support and a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate. However, any of these leaked details are yet to be officially confirmed.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, in collaboration with Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter@Onleaks), the purported Realme GT Neo 6 could sport a dual-toned back panel in a green shade. The phone is tipped to pack a massive rectangular camera island housing 3 camera sensors and an LED Flash. Besides, a Snapdragon logo can also be seen on the rear panel, suggesting the phone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Additionally, the leaked design of the Realme GT Neo 6 suggests slim edges with the volume and power buttons positioned on the right side. The report also adds that the phone could come with SUPERVOOC fast charging and NFC support.

Previously, the Realme GT Neo 6 specifications were tipped on Weibo. According to the report, the phone could offer 100W fast charging support and sport a 1.5K display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM. The handset could to get an extremely narrow screen without a plastic bracket.

Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to succeed Realme GT Neo 5 which was earlier this year in China. The smartphone was launched with two charging variants — 150W and 240W. The handset comes with a 6.74-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 2772 x 1240 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. 

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
