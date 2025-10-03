Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently underway in India, with several deals, discounts, and offers on a range of products. We've already covered various blockbuster deals on smartphones, tablets, and laptops. One of the most sought-after categories during the annual sale event is wireless neckband style earphones. The ongoing sale brings discounts on wireless neckbands from brands like Sony, OnePlus, and Realme. Some of these models offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls and a built-in transparency mode

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Discounts on SBI Cards

Realme has listed its Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband with Bluetooth connectivity and 13.4mm dynamic driver for a discounted price of Rs. 1,255 in the ongoing sale. This price tag is significantly lower than the original price of Rs. 2,499. Similarly, the Sony WI-C100 neckband is listed for Rs. 1,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 2,790.

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers, and no-cost EMI plans available on a few items. Buyers can also get ICICI Amazon Pay with credit card-based offers. Some product listings include free coupon that can be used to further lower the final price of their purchase.

Here we have curated some of the best deals available on neckband-style earphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We've previously published a list of the top deals on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. You should also check our handpicked list of the top deals available on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We have also published deals on double-door refrigerators, air conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Wireless Neckbands

