  Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Neckband Earphones Like the OnePlus Bullets Z2 and Sony WI C100

Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Neckband Earphones Like the OnePlus Bullets Z2 and Sony WI-C100

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI Cards.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 19:09 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Neckband Earphones Like the OnePlus Bullets Z2 and Sony WI-C100

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Sony WI-C100 neckband is listed for Rs. 1,499

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is now live in India
  • Ongoing sale event brings discounts on several neckband-style earphones
  • Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo is listed for Rs. 1,255
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently underway in India, with several deals, discounts, and offers on a range of products. We've already covered various blockbuster deals on smartphones, tablets, and laptops. One of the most sought-after categories during the annual sale event is wireless neckband style earphones. The ongoing sale brings discounts on wireless neckbands from brands like Sony, OnePlus, and Realme. Some of these models offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), touch controls and a built-in transparency mode

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Bank Discounts on SBI Cards

Realme has listed its Buds Wireless 3 Neo neckband with Bluetooth connectivity and 13.4mm dynamic driver for a discounted price of Rs. 1,255 in the ongoing sale. This price tag is significantly lower than the original price of Rs. 2,499. Similarly, the Sony WI-C100 neckband is listed for Rs. 1,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 2,790.

Shoppers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are exchange offers, and no-cost EMI plans available on a few items. Buyers can also get ICICI Amazon Pay with credit card-based offers. Some product listings include free coupon that can be used to further lower the final price of their purchase.

Here we have curated some of the best deals available on neckband-style earphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We've previously published a list of the top deals on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. You should also check our handpicked list of the top deals available on smartphones under Rs. 50,000 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. We have also published deals on double-door refrigeratorsair conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Wireless Neckbands

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,255 Buy Now
Noise Airwave Pro Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Philips Tan1150BK/94  Rs. 1999 Rs. 722 Buy Now
Boult Audio Curve Max Rs. 5,499 Rs. 899 Buy Now
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,249 Buy Now
Sony WI-C100 Rs. 1,499 Rs. 2,790 Buy Now

 

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable and noise-isolating fit
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Very fast charging, excellent battery life
  • Punchy, loud, and enjoyable sound
  • Bad
  • A bit weak on features
  • High volumes quickly cause listener fatigue
Read detailed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Earphones
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Discount Sale, best neckband earphones, Wireless Neckbands, Amazon, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
