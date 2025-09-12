Technology News
Realme Could Be Working on Clip-Style Earbuds, Patent Application Shows

Realme's patent application include images with cut-outs and grooves that resemble speaker grilles and sensor areas.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 19:25 IST
Realme Could Be Working on Clip-Style Earbuds, Patent Application Shows

Photo Credit: WIPO

Realme filed a patent application for clip-style earbuds with WIPO

  • The patent shows clip-style earbuds with rounded, secure-fit design
  • Design aims for stability and comfort, ideal for workouts and outdoor use
  • Sketches hint at touch controls, speaker grilles, health-tracking sensors
The Realme Buds Air 7 Pro TWS headset were launched in India in May, and the company appears to be working on a new wireless headset. A new design patent application in the WIPO global registry reveals images of wireless earbuds, hinting at what the Chinese firm might be planning. These images offer an early glimpse into Realme's potential future earbuds design and its direction in the growing competitive audio market, but it's unclear whether the company will launch such a device.

Realme Patent Filing Shows New Clip-Style Earbuds

The patent (via Xpertpick) on the WIPO website reveals a design that departs from traditional in-ear or stem-style earbuds. Realme's concept adopts a clip-like form factor, showcasing earbuds with a rounded build and curved edges designed to wrap securely around the ear.

Looking at the design from various angles, it seems Realme has focused on ensuring a secure and comfortable fit, which could make these earbuds appealing to users during workouts, running, or other outdoor activities where stability is important.

The patent images also display cut-outs and grooves that resemble speaker grilles and sensor areas. This suggests the earbuds might not only handle audio output effectively but could also include features like touch-based controls for playback or calls, as well as possible health-tracking sensors for monitoring metrics such as heart rate or activity levels.

Realme's current audio offerings largely consist of in-ear TWS earbuds, including the Buds Air and Buds T-series, as well as neckband-style Buds Wireless earphones. The timeline for the launch of clip-style earbuds is still unclear, but the recent filing points to the company's ambition to venture outside the standard earbud formats.

Launched in India at Rs. 5,499, the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro TWS earphones are said to deliver up to 48 hours of total playback with the charging case. They feature active noise cancellation rated at up to 53dB and a low-latency mode of 45ms. Additionally, the Buds Air 7 Pro include AI-powered tools such as AI Live Translator, Face-to-Face Translator, and AI Inquiry.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
