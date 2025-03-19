Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Realme Buds Air 7 earphones have an IP55 dust and splash resistance rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2025 17:10 IST
Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 7 comes in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple and Moss Green shades

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 7 are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • The TWS earphones are compatible with the Realme Link app
  • The Realme Buds Air 7 charging case carries a 480mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme Buds Air 7 have been launched in India. The TWS earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 13 hours on a single charge. They are said to provide a total playback time of up to 52 hours with the case. The earphones have an IP55 dust and splash resistance rating. They support dual-device connectivity, LHDC 5.0 audio codec, up to 52dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and carry 12.4mm brass drivers. The headsets were unveiled in China in February.

Realme Buds Air 7 Price in India, Availability

Realme Buds Air 7 price in India is set at Rs. 3,299. Including all offers and discounts, customers can get them for the lowest effective price of Rs. 2,799. They will go on sale starting at 12pm IST on March 24. The TWS earphones are offered in Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple, and Moss Green colourways. They will be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and other retail stores.

Realme Buds Air 7 Features, Specifications

The Realme Buds Air 7 are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic deep brass drivers with N52 neodymium magnets and copper SHTW coils. They carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support up to 52dB ANC as well as 360-degree spatial audio. The earphones have a six-mic system for call noise reduction as well. 

Realme confirms that the Buds Air 7 support Bluetooth 5.4, SBC, AAC and LHDC 5.0 audio codecs as well as dual device connectivity. They support Swift Pair, and Google Fast Pair and are compatible with the Realme Link app. The headsets are said to offer up to 45ms low latency. The IP55 dust and splash-resistant earphones also support touch controls. 

The Realme Buds Air 7 earphones pack a 62mAh battery each, while the case has a 480mAh cell. The earphones without ANC, at 50 percent volume in AAC quality, are said to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge. Together with the case, they are claimed to last for up to 52 hours. A 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to 10 hours of usage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 7, Realme Buds Air 7 Price in India, Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch, Realme Buds Air 7 Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme P3 5G Launched in India: Price, Offers
  2. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Goes Live in Mumbai: Check Plans
  7. Apple's Passwords App Had a Flaw That Remained Unfixed for Three Months
  8. Google Pixel 10 Series' Tensor G5 Chip Might Arrive With These Changes
  9. Apple's New Version of 5G Modem Could Debut in iPhone 18 Pro Models
  10. Zepto Will Now Deliver Apple Products in 10 Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  2. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  4. PebbleOS-Powered Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 Smartwatches Unveiled; Pre-Orders Go Live
  5. Apple's Passwords App Had a Security Flaw That Exposed Users to Phishing Attacks for Three Months
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Models to Get Apple's Second-Generation 5G Modem: Report
  7. Split Fiction Developer Hazelight Studios Has Already Started Work on Its Next Game, Director Says
  8. India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs Partners with Meta on Digital Consumer Protection Initiative
  9. Realme P3 Ultra 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra SoC Launched in India Alongside Realme P3 5G
  10. Alphabet to Buy Wiz for $32 Billion in Its Biggest Deal to Boost Cloud Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »