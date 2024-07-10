Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro With New Design, ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model offer Ambient sound mode and Voice Detect feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2024 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro With New Design, ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 have a one-way 11mm dynamic driver

Highlights
  • Each earbud in Galaxy Buds 3 is equipped with a 48mAh battery
  • Galaxy Buds 3 family gets few AI based features
  • Connectivity options on the Galaxy Buds 3 series include Bluetooth 5.4
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris today (July 10). Samsung's latest generation of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones resemble Apple's AirPods with stems and Blade Lights marking a big departure from the company's previous design language. They come with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature and have a dust and water resistance rating of IP57. The vanilla Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds have an 11mm dynamic driver while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a 10.5mm dynamic driver.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000). They are available in Silver and White colourways. The new earbuds will be available for pre-order starting today with general availability starting July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro specifications

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series come with a new design. The standard Galaxy Buds 3 have an open type design, whereas the Pro are in-ear type. The Galaxy Buds 3 have a one-way 11mm dynamic driver while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a two-way 10.5mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm Planar. Both models pack three microphones, and voice pickup units and offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features to identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model offer Ambient sound mode and Voice Detect feature. They are claimed to be capable of distinguishing between noise and human voices. The earbuds switch to Ambient mode when the wearer speaks to reduce media volume allowing to listen to conversations without taking out the earbuds.

samsung galaxy buds 3 series g360 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

 

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Buds 3 series include Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs. They have an Auto Switch feature that lets users switch between two devices seamlessly on the go. They pack an accelerometer and Hall sensor. They are compatible with handsets running on Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of memory. They are said to offer ultra high-quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz on select Samsung phones like the Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldables with One UI 6.1.1 or above. They are IP55-rated as well.

The Galaxy Buds 3 family get a few AI-based features like Interpreter and Voice Command as part of the Galaxy AI package. Turning on the Interpreter in Listening mode will allow users to hear the lectures in foreign languages translated directly through Galaxy Buds. The Voice Command can be used to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone.

The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are equipped with a 48mAh battery each while the charging case houses a 515mAh battery. The earbuds alone are advertised to provide up to five hours of music time and they are said to deliver up to 30 hours of music playback time on a single charge along with the case. However, when using ANC, the battery life will drop to 24 hours (with charging case).

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro house 53mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 515mAh battery. The company claims that the earbuds can provide up to seven hours of playback time with ANC turned off. They are said to provide up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case with ANC turned off and up to 26 hours with ANC.

The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds measure 18.1 x 20.4 x 31.9mm while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro measure 18.1 x 19.8 x 33.2mm. Both models measure 58.9 x 48.7 x 24.4mm and weigh 46.5 grams with the charging case.

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify for Podcasters App Introduces Comments Feature, Enabling Deeper Engagement With Listeners
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Galaxy AI, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro With New Design, ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
