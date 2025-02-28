Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched last month and it runs on the company's new Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box. Alongside introducing more features on the company's flagship lineup, the OS update is also said to bring new capabilities to the Galaxy Buds 3 series. Galaxy S25 users will be able to leverage Galaxy AI — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite — to take advantage of Interpreter in Listening mode. Additionally, they also get access to other features including Adapt sound, Adaptive Noise Control, and extensive app sound settings.

One UI 7 Features on Galaxy Buds 3 Series

According to Samsung, Galaxy Buds 3 series users can now adjust volume, noise control, and sound settings all from the Galaxy S25's quick settings panel. The same can be accessed by long-pressing the volume slider which opens up options to toggle 360 audio, tweak equaliser, boost dialogue, and change the ANC mode. They can also apply sound settings for individual apps and the phone will apply them whenever media from the particular app starts playing.

One UI 7 brings an Adapt sound feature which can curate a personalised sound experience when on calls or while watching videos. They can also take advantage of the advanced hearing test to further personalise the audio profile. Powered by Galaxy AI, the Interpreter in Listening mode allows Galaxy Buds 3 series users to get an audio translation from 20 languages directly in their ears, eliminating the need to glance at the phone.

It also bolsters existing features such as Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro users have access to Adaptive Noise Control which automatically analyses audio and adjusts it according to the ambient sound. Meanwhile, the Siren Detect and Voice Detect features raise the ambient sound when a siren or voice is detected in the background.

As per Samsung, One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series expands Galaxy AI capabilities across the ecosystem.