Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3's charging case appears to have a transparent lid.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 17:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped

Photo Credit: X/ @OnlyTechAE

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 shown in grey and white colourways

Highlights
  • The unofficial unboxing video shows off the retail box of the earbuds
  • The stems of Galaxy Buds 3 seem to have an angular design
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will debut on July 10
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series will be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, alongside the latest Z series foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch 7 series. As we wait for the official reveal, photos and videos showing off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in two colour schemes have surfaced on the Web. A separate leak reveals the alleged Korean pricing of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro duo.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 duo pricing leaked

Tipster Sleep Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) posted a screenshot on X showing the launch prices for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in South Korea. As per the leak, the Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at KRW 2,03,700 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at KRW 2,96,700 (roughly Rs. 18,000). These are similar to the price tags of previous-generation models.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were released in India for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The vanilla Galaxy Buds 3 is shown in white colour with model number SM-R530, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model is listed in black shade with model number SM-R630.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 get unboxed on video before launch

Additionally, OnlyTechAE (@OnlyTechAE) on X posted photos and videos detailing the design of the Galaxy Buds 3. The unofficial unboxing video shows off the retail box of the earbuds which include a charging case with a transparent lid along with stemmed earbuds. The look is similar to that of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

The stems of Galaxy Buds 3 seem to have an angular design compared to conventional earbuds. There are LED strips to enhance the stems of the earbuds, and they might serve as a battery indicator. The earbuds are shown in grey and white colourways

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will debut on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France. The grand launch event will also see the release of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring will also be part of the event.

 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Very comfortable, good fit 
  • Good looks, easy controls 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Laid-back yet engaging sound 
  • Good soundstage
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS 
  • Scalable codec only works with Samsung devices
  • Only IPX2 water resistance
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  2. Google's Gemini Chatbot Could Soon Work Even When Your Phone Is Locked
  3. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Odyssey Building 'Hollywood-Grade' AI Text-to-Video Model to Compete With Sora, Gen-3 Alpha
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped
  3. Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
  4. Indian Fintech Firms Calls Basel Committee's Crypto Rules Transparency-Driven, Progressive
  5. Indian Video Games Industry Seeks Distinction From Real Money Games, Sends Policy Suggestions to Centre
  6. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price
  7. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped
  10. iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 Introduces Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »