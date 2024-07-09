Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series will be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, alongside the latest Z series foldable smartphones and Galaxy Watch 7 series. As we wait for the official reveal, photos and videos showing off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 in two colour schemes have surfaced on the Web. A separate leak reveals the alleged Korean pricing of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro duo.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 duo pricing leaked

Tipster Sleep Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) posted a screenshot on X showing the launch prices for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in South Korea. As per the leak, the Galaxy Buds 3 is priced at KRW 2,03,700 (roughly Rs. 12,000) and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is priced at KRW 2,96,700 (roughly Rs. 18,000). These are similar to the price tags of previous-generation models.

The Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were released in India for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The vanilla Galaxy Buds 3 is shown in white colour with model number SM-R530, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model is listed in black shade with model number SM-R630.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 get unboxed on video before launch

Additionally, OnlyTechAE (@OnlyTechAE) on X posted photos and videos detailing the design of the Galaxy Buds 3. The unofficial unboxing video shows off the retail box of the earbuds which include a charging case with a transparent lid along with stemmed earbuds. The look is similar to that of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen).

Shhhh 🫢 hello there the white and gray edition of the upcoming galaxy buds 3 is here what you think of this design? @TheGalox_ @AnxiousHolly pic.twitter.com/1ZwxfMu2Ku — OnlyTechAE 𝕏 (@OnlyTechAE) July 8, 2024

The stems of Galaxy Buds 3 seem to have an angular design compared to conventional earbuds. There are LED strips to enhance the stems of the earbuds, and they might serve as a battery indicator. The earbuds are shown in grey and white colourways

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will debut on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, France. The grand launch event will also see the release of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring will also be part of the event.