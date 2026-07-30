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Bitcoin Holds Above $63,000 as Fed Pause Lifts Crypto Market Sentiment

Bitcoin remained range-bound as investors balanced improving market sentiment against weakening institutional demand.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 14:24 IST
Bitcoin Holds Above $63,000 as Fed Pause Lifts Crypto Market Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Ethereum ETFs extended their inflow streak as Bitcoin traded in a narrow range after the Fed decision

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Highlights
  • Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
  • ETF outflows continue to pressure Bitcoin
  • Markets await US GDP and inflation data
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Bitcoin traded near $63,900 (roughly Rs. 61.18 lakh) on Thursday as the cryptocurrency market steadied after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at 3.50 percent - 3.75 percent, improving sentiment across financial markets. The world's largest cryptocurrency declined by 0.85 percent in the last 24 hours, based on today's CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,900 (roughly Rs. 1.82 lakh), reflecting mixed movement across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 61.18 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 1.82 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged has improved market sentiment, but weakening institutional demand through continued spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and uncertainty around upcoming US GDP and PCE inflation data have kept investors cautious.

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Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Thursday, broadly tracking Bitcoin's steady performance. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $574.17 (roughly Rs. 54,950), while Solana (SOL) traded near $73.45 (roughly Rs. 7,030). XRP hovered around $1.07 (roughly Rs. 102), and Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.070 (roughly Rs. 6.7), indicating selective participation among large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Markets Shift Focus After Fed Decision

Sharing his assessment of current market conditions, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “Despite the relief rally, institutional positioning remains cautious. US spot Bitcoin ETFs have now recorded four consecutive sessions of net outflows, with total withdrawals reaching $526 million (roughly Rs. 5,034 crore). At the same time, Ethereum ETFs posted inflows for a third straight week.”

Providing a broader market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “Three policymakers supported a quarter-point increase, while limited guidance on the next move kept investors cautious. Markets now see roughly a 57 percent probability of a September rate increase [...] Avoid chasing short-term moves. Staggered buying, limited leverage and disciplined position sizing remain prudent until Bitcoin clears $66,700 (roughly Rs. 63.84 lakh) with stronger ETF and spot demand.”

Commenting on the latest market trends, Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, said, “Bitcoin continues to trade in a tight range as markets weigh macro uncertainty against improving regulatory clarity. The latest developments around the US CLARITY legislation have reinforced optimism for long-term institutional adoption, even as investors await the outcome of key policy decisions from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and volatility in oil prices are keeping risk assets on edge, while a softer US dollar is offering some support to crypto.”

Overall, analysts said the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged has provided short-term relief for crypto markets, but continued ETF outflows, macroeconomic uncertainty and upcoming US economic data are expected to dictate Bitcoin's next move. Bitcoin's ability to reclaim $65,000 (roughly Rs. 62.21 lakh) while holding support near $63,000 (roughly Rs. 60.30 lakh) will remain key to sustaining the recovery.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Markets
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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