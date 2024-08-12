Technology News
Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India

Sennheiser HD 620S feature a custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducer.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 17:55 IST
Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 620S include a metal-reinforced headband

  • Sennheiser HD 620 have a sound pressure level of 110dB.
  • They come with a 1.8-metre detachable cable
  • Sennheiser's 4.4mm optional cable will be available this summer
Sennheiser HD 620S headphones were launched in India on Monday (August 12). The latest over-the-ear headphones from the German audio brand have a closed-back design. The Sennheiser HD 620S share design cues with the previous HD 600 series offerings and the headband is reinforced with metal. They have a frequency response range of 6Hz to 30,000Hz overall with 150 Ohms nominal impedance. They feature 42mm dynamic transducer as well as 38mm diaphragms. The Sennheiser HD 620S ship with a 3.5mm stereo plug and an included 6.3mm adapter.

Sennheiser HD 620 Price in India, availability

The Sennheiser HD 620 come with a special launch price of Rs. 32,990. They are currently up for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Sennheiser India website.

Sennheiser HD 620 specifications

Sennheiser's latest model in its renowned HD 600 series feature custom-tuned 42mm dynamic transducers with a 38mm diaphragm. The headphones have a closed-back design and pack a 150-ohm aluminium voice coil that is said to improve audio experience. They offer a frequency response range of 6Hz to 30,000Hz and a nominal impedance of 150 Ohm. The over-the-ear headphones have a sound pressure level of 110dB.

The Sennheiser HD 620S include a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings. The earpads are made of artificial leather with internal venting for all-day wearing comfort. They come with a 1.8-metre detachable cable with a 3.5mm plug and a 3.5mm to 6.3mm adapter to support most of the available mobile devices and portable music players. Interested users can avail an optional 4.4mm cable for pairing with hi-fi devices. Sennheiser is planning to unveil the optional cable this summer.

Like many of the wired headphones out there, the Sennheiser HD 620S lack some of the modern features like ANC and touch controls. They measure 237x191x96mm and weigh 670 grams.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Sennheiser, Sennheiser HD 620, Sennheiser HD 620 Price in India, Sennheiser HD 620 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones With Closed Back Design Launched in India
