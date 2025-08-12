Apple is reportedly developing a new entry-level MacBook model, which will neither be part of the company's Air nor the Pro lineup. This is not the first time that such information has surfaced online. Recently, a market analyst predicted that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a cheaper laptop, which will be powered by the same chipset that powers the current flagship iPhone Pro models. The new report also sheds some light on the expected price and launch timeline of the purported MacBook.

Entry-Level Apple MacBook Price, Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a report by DigiTimes, the rumoured entry-level MacBook model's price could start at $699 (roughly Rs. 61,306), which could be available to students at $599 (about Rs. 52,535). Apple will reportedly either launch the laptop by early 2026. As of today, the cheapest Apple laptop on sale in India is the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, which was launched in 2020.

In the past, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared information regarding the purported entry-level MacBook model, sporting a 13-inch display. This affordable Apple laptop might not debut as part of either the Air or the Pro lineup. It is said to be powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip, the same as the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Kuo predicted that mass production for the affordable Apple MacBook model would begin by the fourth quarter of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026, in line with the latest leak. The A18 Pro chip supports the Apple Intelligence suite of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities, and it is safe to assume that the upcoming laptop could offer some of the same AI-powered features.

As of today, the most affordable Apple laptop sold in India is the MacBook Air M1 (2020), which comes at a starting price of Rs. 54,990. Like its latest laptop, Apple also supports AI-enabled features on its most affordable laptop, too. It sports a 13.3-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution. The base variant comes with 8GB of RAM, paired with a 256GB of SSD storage.

