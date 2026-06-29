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  • Vivo TWS 5 Pro Launched With Built In Hi Fi DAC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Vivo TWS 5 Pro Launched With Built-In Hi-Fi DAC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Vivo TWS 5 Pro has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, LDAC and LC3 codecs.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 12:39 IST
Vivo TWS 5 Pro Launched With Built-In Hi-Fi DAC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Each earbud of Vivo TWS 5 Pro feature a 56mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Vivo TWS 5 Pro features an in-ear design and packs four microphones
  • The earphones can be charged through a USB Type-C port
  • The Vivo TWS 5 Pro are integrated with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem
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Vivo TWS 5 Pro has been launched in China as the latest true wireless earphones. The new audio device features an 11mm dynamic driver unit and has spatial audio support. The Vivo TWS 5 Pro earphones have Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and can be paired with three devices simultaneously. The earphones offer a minimum latency of 42ms for gaming AND include a Hi-Fi DAC chip with 113db dynamic range. The Vivo TWS 5 Pro has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance. The new device promises up to 50 hours of total battery life in a single charge.

Vivo TWS 5 Pro Price, Availability

The Vivo TWS 5 Pro earphones are priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 13,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Silent Realm Black and Original Soundtrack (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo TWS 5 Pro Specifications, Features

Vivo TWS 5 Pro features an in-ear design and packs four microphones (two analogue and two digital) alongside a VPU bone-conduction microphone. This combination is said to enable active noise cancellation of up to 60dB. The earphones offer an environmental call noise reduction feature that is claimed to reduce unwanted surround sound by 100dB. They offer up to 4.6Mbps lossless transmission over Wi-Fi.

The Vivo TWS 5 Pro boasts a dynamic driver diaphragm with a dual-driver design featuring a 11mm dynamic driver with a frequency range of 16Hz to 60kHz. The earphones have a BES2720HP audio chip. 

vivo tws 5 pro Vivo TWS 5 Pro

For connectivity, the Vivo TWS 5 Pro has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with support for AAC, SBC, LDAC and LC3 codecs. It supports PCM audio over Wi-Fi. The earphones provide multiple sound profiles, including Standard, Clear Vocals, Deep Bass, Bright Treble, Audiobook and Ultimate Mastery modes.

The Vivo TWS 5 Pro features a Hi-Fi DAC chip with 113db dynamic range. The earphones offer a low latency of up to 42ms. It can be connected to up to three devices at the same time. Additional features include one-tap pairing, capacitive wear detection, and customisable touch controls. The earbuds have IP54 for dust and water resistance.

Each earbud of Vivo TWS 5 Pro feature a 56mAh battery, and the charging case has a 615mAh battery. The earbuds alone are said to offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge with noise cancellation turned off, and up to 50 hours with the charging case. With noise cancellation enabled, they are advertised to offer up to six hours of playback time in a single charge and up to 24 hours combined with the charging case.

The Vivo TWS 5 Pro are integrated with Vivo's BlueOS ecosystem and offers instant connection upon opening the case. The earphones can be charged through a USB Type-C port, with the earbuds taking about 58 minutes to fully charge and the earbuds alongside the charging case requiring around 150 minutes.

Each earbud of Vivo TWS 5 Pro weighs around 5.5g, while the charging case weighs around 46.5g.

Vivo TWS 5 Pro Earphones

Vivo TWS 5 Pro Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Vivo TWS 5 Pro, Vivo TWS 5 Pro Price, Vivo TWS 5 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo TWS 5 Pro Launched With Built-In Hi-Fi DAC, Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
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