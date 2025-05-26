Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are expected to arrive as successors to the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which were unveiled in select global markets in October 2023. The Galaxy Buds Core TWS earphones were reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. Official support pages for the headset have reportedly gone live in some regions. A new leak now suggests that the purported earphones, as well as their charging case, will be equipped with larger batteries than the Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Battery Size

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core may pack a 500mAh battery, according to a post by X user

Anthony (@TheGalox_). The user added that each earbud is expected to house a 100mAh cell. Notably, the older Galaxy Buds FE had a 60mAh battery in each earbud, while their charging case packed a 479mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 21 hours. With ANC on, they are said to last for up to 13 hours, with the case. The rumoured larger battery sizes of the Galaxy Buds Core suggest that they could offer a longer playback time.

A recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core support pages are currently live in India, the UAE, Russia, and Turkey. This hints at a global launch. The TWS earphones are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE clamshell foldable handset at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, with the model number SM-R410, reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. The Galaxy Buds FE were launched in India at Rs. 9,999 with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and quick switching. The TWS earphones have an IPX2 rating for splash resistance.