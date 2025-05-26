Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core with the model number SM-R410 were reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2025 17:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (pictured) charging case packs a 479mAh battery

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Core may launch in July this year
  • Support pages for the earphones are reportedly live in several countries
  • The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are claimed to last for up to 21 hours
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core are expected to arrive as successors to the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, which were unveiled in select global markets in October 2023. The Galaxy Buds Core TWS earphones were reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. Official support pages for the headset have reportedly gone live in some regions. A new leak now suggests that the purported earphones, as well as their charging case, will be equipped with larger batteries than the Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Battery Size

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core may pack a 500mAh battery, according to a post by X user 
Anthony (@TheGalox_). The user added that each earbud is expected to house a 100mAh cell. Notably, the older Galaxy Buds FE had a 60mAh battery in each earbud, while their charging case packed a 479mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 21 hours. With ANC on, they are said to last for up to 13 hours, with the case. The rumoured larger battery sizes of the Galaxy Buds Core suggest that they could offer a longer playback time. 

A recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core support pages are currently live in India, the UAE, Russia, and Turkey. This hints at a global launch. The TWS earphones are expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Flip FE clamshell foldable handset at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, with the model number SM-R410, reportedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent India launch. The Galaxy Buds FE were launched in India at Rs. 9,999 with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC) and quick switching. The TWS earphones have an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds Core, Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Features, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
FromSoftware Considering Adding Two-Player Mode to Elden Ring Nightreign After Launch
HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mozilla's Pocket Shuts Down in July: Try These Four Pocket Alternatives
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE Spotted Again on Geekbench, This Time With Different Chipset
  2. Airtel Reportedly Approached Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) to Propose a Joint Initiative Against Fraud and Scam
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core Tipped to Pack Larger Battery Than Galaxy Buds FE
  4. HIT: The Third Case OTT Release Date: Where to Watch This Nani’s Action-Thriller Online?
  5. Retro OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Suriya Starrer Tamil Action Romance Movie Online?
  6. Solana Partners Swiss Watchmaker Franck Muller to Launch Limited Edition Web3 Watch 
  7. Elon Musk’s Starlink to Launch in India With Plans Priced Under Rs. 850 Per Month: Report
  8. OpenAI’s o3 Model Helps Researcher Uncover Zero-Day Vulnerability in Linux Kernel’s SMB Stack
  9. OnePlus Buds 4 Design Teased Ahead of Anticipated Launch; Price, Key Features Leak Online
  10. FromSoftware Considering Adding Two-Player Mode to Elden Ring Nightreign After Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »