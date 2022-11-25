Technology News
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Decoding Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Zebronics launched Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar in the premium segment. Know price, availability and specifications in India.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 November 2022 19:32 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Zebronics

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar is available for purchase on Amazon India.

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar is available at Rs. 22999
  • The speaker system comes with dual wireless rear satellite speakers
  • The Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro offers 525W of output

Zebronics launched the new Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar on November 24 in India. The new speakers are a premium offering from the company that comes with dual wireless rear satellite speakers. The soundbar itself houses 5 drivers, with 3 on the front and two on the top. It is accompanied by a powerful 16.5 cm subwoofer, and also offers Dolby Atmos support. It is claimed as the first soundbar to feature Dolby Atmos in this configuration in India.

Zeb Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar price in India

The new Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar from Zebronics sale is live on Amazon India. It is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 22,999.

You can also opt for no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,099. One can use the Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro system with Smart TVs, projectors, and more available at their home. It is claimed as the first soundbar to feature Dolby Atmos in this configuration in India.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro specifications

The Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro Soundbar speakers sport a minimal and sleek design with a single colour tone. It comes with a subwoofer, a soundbar, and dual wireless rear satellite speakers. The soundbar offers several connectivity options such as HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Furthermore, you can even mount the soundbar and the speakers on a wall or you can simply set it up right out of the box as well.

The soundbar from Zebronics also offers Dolby Atmos support, as mentioned earlier. The Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro also features USB, and an AUX port. A fully functional remote offers easy controls for Bass, Treble, Satellite volume adjustment, preset EQ (equalizer) control, and others. It also supports 525W of output in 5.1.2 channel for immersive sound that is said to offer a home theatre-like experience. 

 

