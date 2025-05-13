Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI powered Image to Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google

Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google

Honor 400 series will be launched on May 22.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:24 IST
Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor 400 series is said to feature a 5,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • The new AI tool can generate up to 5-second-long videos
  • The new AI tool can generate up to 5-second-long videos
  • Users can reportedly make 10 videos per day
Advertisement

Honor 400 series is set to be launched globally on May 22. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese consumer tech brand has teased a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature of the upcoming smartphone series. It will get a new AI-powered image-to-video tool that can animate a static image. While not a lot is known about the new feature, reports claim that it can generate up to five-second-long videos with a single image. This AI feature is said to be powered by Google.

Honor 400 Series Could Bring an AI Video Generator

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official global account of Honor teased a new “AI Image to Video” feature for the Honor 400 series smartphones. This AI tool will be available to the entire series. Describing the AI tool, the Huawei sub-brand said that it “can effortlessly transform your images into captivating videos.”

The post also shared a video of the feature, showcasing the capability of the AI tool. Honor did not reveal a lot about the feature at the moment. However, according to a Huawei Central report, the AI image-to-video feature will be powered by Google's Veo 2 model, which was released earlier this year.

Essentially it is a live photo feature that can animate a video, but it doesn't exactly use that image as a reference to generate creative videos. As per the report, the tool will generate up to five-second-long videos from a single static image.

Additionally, the publication highlighted that the tool can generate videos from both portrait and landscape images, and takes about a couple of minutes to generate the output. The tool can reportedly be accessed from the phones Gallery app. However, one downside is that there is no option to add a text prompt to tell the AI what the user wants the video to look like.

The image-to-video tool will reportedly be available to Honor 400 smartphone users for free for the first two months. During this period, users are said to get 10 video generations per day. After that, it is speculated to require a subscription to generate videos. While details are unclear, the feature might require a Google One AI Premium subscription.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor 400, Honor, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 5.8mm Titanium Frame, 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India

Related Stories

Honor 400 Series to Feature an AI-powered Image-to-Video Generator, Reportedly Powered by Google
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  3. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Apple Rolls Out watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5 With These New Features
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Developing ‘Listen’ Function for AI-Powered Now Brief in One UI 8
  2. Oppo's Find X9 Family Tipped to Include Four Models; Chipset, Display Details Leaked
  3. MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
  4. US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 
  5. Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections
  6. Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Set for May 20; iQOO Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 to Tag Along
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »