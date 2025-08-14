Croma Independence Day Sale 2025 will end on August 17.
Croma Independence Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India. During the sale, the retailer is offering a wide range of products at heavily discounted prices on its website. From personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and headphones, to large home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, these items are available at considerably lower rates than usual. The sale will last through August 17. We have compiled a list of the biggest discount offers on the site that you should check out before the sale ends.
In addition to the discount prices, shoppers can also take advantage of additional benefits, such as bank and exchange offers. For instance, ICICI Bank credit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000. This is expected to lower the effective sale prices, to help increase the buyers' savings. Readers should note that the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.
Godrej's 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC, marked at an MRP of Rs. 43,900, can be bought at Rs. 26,990, inclusive of all offers. A 7kg Samsung Full Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, listed with an MRP of Rs. 22,500, is available during the ongoing sale for as low as Rs. 14,990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G can be purchased at Rs. 22,749, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 can be bought at Rs. 25,990, which are considerably lower than their launch prices.
Top Deals on Personal Gadgets, Home Appliances in Croma Independence Day Sale 2025
|Product
|MRP
|Effective Sale Price
|Godrej T Series Convertible 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 43,900
|Rs. 26,990
|Samsung 21L Microwave
|Rs. 14,590
|Rs. 10,950
|Samsung 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Rs. 22,500
|Rs. 14,990
|Whirlpool Protton 215L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator
|Rs. 32,150
|Rs. 21,490
|Samsung H4550 32-inch HD LED Smart Tizen TV
|Rs. 17,900
|Rs. 10,791
|Sony PlayStation 5
|Rs. 49,990
|Rs. 44,990
|Apple MacBook Air
|Rs. 74,900
|Rs. 54,490
|OnePlus Nord CE5 5G
|Rs. 24,999
|Rs. 22,749
|Sony WH-1000XM5
|Rs. 34,990
|Rs. 25,990
|Nothing Watch Pro 2
|Rs. 5,999
|Rs. 4,299
|Xiaomi 4i 20000mAh Power Bank
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 2,099
