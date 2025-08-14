Technology News
Croma Independence Day Sale 2025: See Top Deals on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Home Appliances and More

Croma Independence Day Sale 2025 will end on August 17.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 14:06 IST
Croma Independence Day Sale 2025: See Top Deals on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Home Appliances and More

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G (pictured) was launched in India in July

Highlights
  • Shoppers can avail of additional benefits like bank and exchange offers
  • ICICI Bank credit card users can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • The added offers are expected to lower the effective sale prices
Croma Independence Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India. During the sale, the retailer is offering a wide range of products at heavily discounted prices on its website. From personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and headphones, to large home appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines, these items are available at considerably lower rates than usual. The sale will last through August 17. We have compiled a list of the biggest discount offers on the site that you should check out before the sale ends.

In addition to the discount prices, shoppers can also take advantage of additional benefits, such as bank and exchange offers. For instance, ICICI Bank credit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000. This is expected to lower the effective sale prices, to help increase the buyers' savings. Readers should note that the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.

Godrej's 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC, marked at an MRP of Rs. 43,900, can be bought at Rs. 26,990, inclusive of all offers. A 7kg Samsung Full Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, listed with an MRP of Rs. 22,500, is available during the ongoing sale for as low as Rs. 14,990. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G can be purchased at Rs. 22,749, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 can be bought at Rs. 25,990, which are considerably lower than their launch prices.

Top Deals on Personal Gadgets, Home Appliances in Croma Independence Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price
Godrej T Series Convertible 1.4 Ton Inverter Split AC Rs. 43,900 Rs. 26,990
Samsung 21L Microwave Rs. 14,590 Rs. 10,950
Samsung 7kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs. 22,500 Rs. 14,990
Whirlpool Protton 215L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator Rs. 32,150 Rs. 21,490
Samsung H4550 32-inch HD LED Smart Tizen TV Rs. 17,900 Rs. 10,791
Sony PlayStation 5 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 44,990
Apple MacBook Air Rs. 74,900 Rs. 54,490
OnePlus Nord CE5 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,749
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 25,990
Nothing Watch Pro 2 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,299
Xiaomi 4i 20000mAh Power Bank Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,099
 
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Croma Independence Day Sale 2025: See Top Deals on Smartphones, Smartwatches, Home Appliances and More
