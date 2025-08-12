Flipkart Independence Day Sale in India kicks off tomorrow (August 13). It is the e-commerce giant's second Independence Day-themed sale event in as many months, following the Freedom Sale, which took place between August 1 and August 8. There will be lucrative deals on products across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, laptops, home appliances, and more. Buyers will be able to purchase devices from brands such as Apple, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, and Vivo at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Ahead of the Independence Day Sale, Flipkart has revealed a handful of smartphone deals that will go live tomorrow. For instance, the Oppo K13 5G, which was introduced in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 17,999, will be available for as low as Rs. 15,999.

Meanwhile, the Oppo K13x 5G will be offered at an effective price of Rs. 10,999, compared to its MRP of Rs. Rs. 11,999.

The e-commerce giant has also announced offers on a wide range of smartphones, although their sale prices are yet to be made official. Flipkart says buyers can wishlist iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24, Vivo T4 5G, Realme P3 5G, Nothing Phone 2 Pro, and more.

The following handsets will be offered at a discount during the sale:

iPhone 16 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S24 Vivo T4 5G Realme P3 5G Nothing Phone 2 Pro Realme P3x 5G Motorola G45 Vivo T4x 5G Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Interestingly, several of the aforementioned handsets were also made available with discounts during the previous Flipkart Freedom Sale. The iPhone 16 was listed for Rs. 69,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was available for Rs. 20,999. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 FE were sold for Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 46,999, down from their retail prices of Rs. 74,999 and 59,999, respectively.

In addition to price cuts, customers can also avail of bank offers during the Flipkart Independence Day Sale. The e-commerce giant has partnered with Canada Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount on purchases. However, customers should read all of the terms and conditions before applying such offers.