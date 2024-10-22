Technology News
BYD Tang L Spotted in China Ahead of Official Launch

The BYD Tang L has been revealed in China, showcasing its new design ahead of the launch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 October 2024 21:30 IST
BYD Tang L Spotted in China Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Farrel Atharic

The BYD Tang L has recently been spotted in China.

Highlights
  • BYD Tang L debuts with a bold new design language in China
  • New flagship SUV might offers BEV and PHEV variants for consumers
  • Interior features six-seat layout and advanced technology display
BYD is gearing up to launch its new electric vehicle, the BYD Tang L, in China soon. Now, just before the official launch, the car has finally made its first public appearance, hinting an imminent launch. The Tang L exhibits a more structured design than its predecessors, featuring distinct lighting arrangements.

Key aspects of the front end include dual-layer headlamps, with the upper section designated for daytime running lights and the lower section housing the main beams. The Tang L is outfitted with advanced technology, including a LiDAR sensor mounted on the roof. The vehicle's sleek profile is further enhanced by a slightly sloping roofline, retractable door handles, and a continuous taillight bar at the rear.

byd tang l face 2 byd

Tang L Expected Features 

Earlier reports indicated that the Tang L's interior features a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout, along with a large floating central display and a distinctive steering design. While the specifics regarding the engine options have yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model will utilize a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor. The all-electric version is expected to be built on BYD's advanced platform, which supports the next generation of electric vehicles.

The official launch date for the BYD Tang L has not been disclosed, but industry experts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting further details. With its innovative design and technological features, the Tang L is poised to make a notable impact in the competitive SUV market.

 

