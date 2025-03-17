Technology News
BYD Unveils Battery System That Charges EVs in Five Minutes

BYD’s new EV platform will allow cars to reach 100 kilometers per hour in two seconds.

By Danny Lee, Bloomberg News | Updated: 17 March 2025 20:04 IST
BYD Unveils Battery System That Charges EVs in Five Minutes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Farrel Atharic

BYD is also starting to set the pace in advanced driver-assistance technology.

Highlights
  • The new system will underpin many of its future electric vehicles
  • BYD now rivals Tesla in the EV space
  • The company sold over 318,000 passenger vehicles last month
BYD unveiled a new system for electric cars that the Chinese automaker says will allow them to charge almost as fast as it takes a regular car to refuel.

BYD's new battery and charging system was capable of providing 470 kilometers (292 miles) of range in five minutes in tests on its new Han L sedan, Chairman and founder Wang Chuanfu said Monday.

Being able to charge a car in the time it takes a combustion engine vehicle to pull in and out of a gas station could convince drivers who aren't willing to make lengthy stops to go electric. 

The new system, which will underpin many of its future electric vehicles, could provide another boost for BYD, which has come from behind to rival Tesla Inc. as the world's top EV seller. 

The speeds would be comfortably ahead of Tesla's Superchargers, which can add up to 275 kilometers of range in 15 minutes. Tesla, however, has a much larger network of more than 65,000 Superchargers worldwide. Mercedes-Benz Group AG's new entry-level CLA electric sedan unveiled last week can add 325 kilometers in 10 minutes of charging.

BYD's new EV platform will allow cars to reach 100 kilometers per hour in two seconds, Wang said at the event at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen.

This is BYD “elevating the game to another dimension,” Lei Xing, an independent China autos analyst, said.

BYD has had a stellar start to 2025. The company, which only makes hybrid and fully electric cars, sold more than 318,000 passenger vehicles last month, up 161 percent from a year earlier. It's the top carmaker in China, the world's biggest auto market, with a share approaching 15 percent. BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares, which were little changed on Monday, are up about 45 percent this year.

An advanced EV powertrain could further boost demand for BYD's next-generation cars, said Joanna Chen, a China autos analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “This could mark the beginning of a new wave of model rollouts, propelling BYD's battery-electric vehicle sales to catch up with hybrids after they fell behind in 2024,” she said.

BYD is also starting to set the pace in advanced driver-assistance technology. The company earlier this year said that it's taking this to the masses by including features like lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control in some of its cheapest models.

BYD's Super e-Platform may also pose a competitive threat to Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., currently the world's largest manufacturer of EV batteries. Li Auto Inc., for example, is using one of CATL's latest generation batteries to enable charging that gives 500 kilometer of range in 12 minutes

© 2025 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: BYD, Electric Car, Electric Vehicle, EV
