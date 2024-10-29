Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • EU China EV Tariff Dispute: Beijing Requests Automakers To Stop Expanding in Europe

EU-China EV Tariff Dispute: Beijing Requests Automakers To Stop Expanding in Europe

China is reportedly putting pressure on its manufacturers to stop expanding in the EU.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 12:03 IST
EU-China EV Tariff Dispute: Beijing Requests Automakers To Stop Expanding in Europe

Photo Credit: BYD

Renault 5 EV is nostalgic in look, mining a design trend that’s been around so long that retro is retro

Highlights
  • There is EU- China dispute about Electric Vehicles (EV)
  • China has asked Chinese automobile companies to halt expansion in Europe
  • China has threatened on increasing the duties on European diary, brandy
Advertisement

It is no doubt that China has a commanding lead in the worldwide market for electric vehicles. However, according to reports, Beijing is ordering businesses to halt their active hunts for production locations in the area, sign new agreements and generally maintain a low level of activity while discussions over EVs are underway.

According to sources, who asked to not be named because the discussions are confidential, the State owned Dongfeng Motor Group has already put a stop to plans to possible manufacturer automobiles in Italy in reaction to the warnings.

Although it is not a hard and fast rule, China's instruction could exacerbate tensions as the two powers compete for control of the automobile sector. Earlier this month, the European Union voted to raise tariffs on Electric Vehicles (EV) made in China to 45% claiming Beijing unfairly subsidies to its carmakers. China has vehemently disputed this assertion and has now vowed to impose its own tariffs on the European diary, brandy, pork, and automobile industries.

According to one of the sources, Beijing is also worried about the possible overcapacity as a result of Europe's rocky EV transition and low demand for Chinese cars in the market, even if Dongfeng Motor told Italian officials that Rome's support for the EU tariffs was the reason for its change.
This tension rose when customs taxes levied by the European Union increased significantly.
Thus, it is can be said that there is high tension between the European Union and the Chinese Electric Vehicle industry.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: China, EV, EU, Tarrifs
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra With HyperEngine V8s Electric Motors to Debut on October 29: Everything We Know
TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor

Related Stories

EU-China EV Tariff Dispute: Beijing Requests Automakers To Stop Expanding in Europe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  2. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
  5. You Can Now Save Special Moments from Favourite Shows on Netflix
  6. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Will See Price Hike
  7. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Enable Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone: Compatible Models and Features
  2. ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024
  3. Guardian OTT Release Date: Hansika Motwani’s Horror Thriller Set Release on Aha
  4. Game 7 Documentary Exploring Legendary Sports Moments Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Mirzapur Film Announced, to Hit Theatres in 2026 with Original Cast
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Meta Reportedly Developing an AI-Powered Search Engine to Take on Google and Microsoft’s Bing
  8. Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: Anupam Kher Starrer Movie to Premiere on Netflix on November 8
  9. Netflix Rolls Out Moments Feature for Mobile That Lets Users Save and Share Scenes from Films, Shows
  10. Bungie Says Marathon Development is 'On Track', Shares New Screenshots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »