Realme GT 8 Pro is set to be launched in India and the global markets on November 20. Its price in Europe has now reportedly been leaked. The handset, which made its debut in China last month, will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the report suggests that the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also be made available in Europe, in a single configuration.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaked

According to a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Realme GT 8 Pro price in Europe will begin at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,12,800) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the flagship handset is expected to cost EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000).

Both variants will be available in two colour options — Urban Blue and Unary White.

The report adds that the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also be made available in Europe. It is said to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, in an Aston Martin Racing Green (Dream Edition) colourway. The handset will reportedly cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 10,300) more than the standard model. Thus, its price could be set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,33,300).

The leaked pricing of the Realme GT 8 Pro indicates an increase of EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 10,300) over its predecessor, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The handset was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) for the base 12GB + 256GB model.

The increase in the price of the handset is reportedly linked to improvements in terms of battery life, camera system, and increased RAM.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in China

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro is already available for purchase in China. Its price starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).