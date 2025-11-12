Technology News
Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme GT 8 Pro is set to be launched in India and the global markets on November 20.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 14:02 IST
Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China last month

  • The Realme GT 8 Pro 12GB+256GB variant may cost EUR 1,099 in Europe
  • It will launch in Urban Blue and Unary White colour options
  • The Aston Martin F1 Edition is tipped to cost EUR 1,299
Realme GT 8 Pro is set to be launched in India and the global markets on November 20. Its price in Europe has now reportedly been leaked. The handset, which made its debut in China last month, will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the report suggests that the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also be made available in Europe, in a single configuration.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaked

According to a report by the French publication Dealabs, the Realme GT 8 Pro price in Europe will begin at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,12,800) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration of the flagship handset is expected to cost EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000).

Both variants will be available in two colour options — Urban Blue and Unary White.

The report adds that the Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition will also be made available in Europe. It is said to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, in an Aston Martin Racing Green (Dream Edition) colourway. The handset will reportedly cost EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 10,300) more than the standard model. Thus, its price could be set at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,33,300).

The leaked pricing of the Realme GT 8 Pro indicates an increase of EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 10,300) over its predecessor, the Realme GT 7 Pro. The handset was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,500) for the base 12GB + 256GB model.

The increase in the price of the handset is reportedly linked to improvements in terms of battery life, camera system, and increased RAM.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in China

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 8 Pro is already available for purchase in China. Its price starts at CNY 3,999 (about Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,699 (about Rs. 58,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option offers 16GB RAM + 1TB storage and costs CNY 5,199 (about Rs. 64,000).

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition

Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

Further reading: Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition, Realme GT 8 Pro Price, Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 8 Pro launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features

