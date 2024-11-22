Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch

Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch

Honda Activa Electric new teaser hints two battery packs, and more.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 November 2024 21:20 IST
Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch

Photo Credit: Honda

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will launch its Activa Electric on November 27, 2024.

Highlights
  • Honda Activa Electric to launch on November 27, 2024.
  • Offers 104 km range with swappable battery technology.
  • Two variants: Basic and premium with TFT displays.
Advertisement

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has once teased some upcoming features of its much-awaited Activa Electric scooter. The latest teasers from the brand shed some light about the interchangeable batteries and other key features of the ucpoming electric scooter. The company has already confirmed that the Honda Activa Electric scooter will be officially launched on November 27, 2024.

Honda Activa E to Feature Dual Swappable Batteries

Honda has revealed the new teaser on its official social media handle revealing some new hints of the upcoming vehicle. As per the tweet, the EV scooter will be equipped with two battery packs. The teaser further showcased that the scooter will come with swappable batteries, which could utilise the Honda's Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries. Interestingly, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter at Bharat Mobiltiy Expo 2024 that used the similar battery configurations, so might expect the upcoming Activa E to feature this configuration.

 

 

The brand also recently teaser another teaser that revealed that it will come with at least two trims. The base variant will come fitted with a basic TFT display panel, while the higher specification model will feature a multi-colour screen interface. The advanced display unit will show essential information including battery charge status, available range, current speed, and selected riding mode.

Honda Activa E Expected Features and Specifications

According to reports, the electric scooter is expected to deliver a range of 104 kilometres in standard riding mode. The brand might also add a sport mode option for increased power delivery. The powertrain configuration could also include a swingarm-mounted motor setup, similar to the architecture seen in other electric scooters in the market segment. This arrangement is meant to optimise weight distribution and handling characteristics.

The battery packs will be removable allowing for quick interchange at charging stations. Apart from this, the higher variant is also reported to feature turn-by-turn navigation functionality and music playback control. The vehicle might also come LED lighting elements that could be standard across both variants. The pricing details are yet to be announced by HMSI, though market speculation suggests a competitive positioning in the segment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honda Activa Electric, Activa EV, Electric Scooter India, Activa EV Launch, Swappable Battery Scooter
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hyundai Creta Electric SUV Launch Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know
Google Lets Users Share Files Directly With Gemini from Any Android App for Quick Analysis: Report
Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PlayStation Black Friday Deals Now Live in India: See Prices
  2. Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC to Launch Soon in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra Reportedly Listed on BIS
  4. Vivo X200 Series Could Arrive in India in These Colour Options
  5. Here's When Samsung Might Roll Out Its One UI 7 Update in 2025
  6. New Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Thekku Vadakku and More
  7. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs
  8. Airtel Users Can Not Access 5G on Latest Redmi A4 5G
  9. Vivo S20 Series Launch Date for the Chinese Market Revealed
  10. Xiaomi 15 Surfaces on BIS Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests
  2. Hubble Telescope Finds Unexpectedly Hot Accretion Disk in FU Orionis
  3. NASA New Study Challenges RNA's Role in Life’s Molecular Handedness Mystery
  4. SpaceX Might Get FAA Approval for 25 Starship Launches in 2025
  5. Upcoming Jaguar EV to Completely Ditch Rear Window, Reveals New Teasers
  6. Honda Activa Electric Scooter Teased to Feature Dual Swappable Battery Packs Ahead of November 27 Launch
  7. Hyundai Creta Electric SUV Launch Date Announced: Everything You Need to Know
  8. OpenAI Planning AI-Powered Web Browser, Could Rival Google Chrome: Report
  9. Google Must Sell Chrome to Restore Competition in Online Search, DOJ Argues
  10. Realme Note 60x Specifications Revealed via US FCC, EU Certification Websites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »