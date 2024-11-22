Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has once teased some upcoming features of its much-awaited Activa Electric scooter. The latest teasers from the brand shed some light about the interchangeable batteries and other key features of the ucpoming electric scooter. The company has already confirmed that the Honda Activa Electric scooter will be officially launched on November 27, 2024.

Honda Activa E to Feature Dual Swappable Batteries

Honda has revealed the new teaser on its official social media handle revealing some new hints of the upcoming vehicle. As per the tweet, the EV scooter will be equipped with two battery packs. The teaser further showcased that the scooter will come with swappable batteries, which could utilise the Honda's Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries. Interestingly, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter at Bharat Mobiltiy Expo 2024 that used the similar battery configurations, so might expect the upcoming Activa E to feature this configuration.

The brand also recently teaser another teaser that revealed that it will come with at least two trims. The base variant will come fitted with a basic TFT display panel, while the higher specification model will feature a multi-colour screen interface. The advanced display unit will show essential information including battery charge status, available range, current speed, and selected riding mode.

Honda Activa E Expected Features and Specifications

According to reports, the electric scooter is expected to deliver a range of 104 kilometres in standard riding mode. The brand might also add a sport mode option for increased power delivery. The powertrain configuration could also include a swingarm-mounted motor setup, similar to the architecture seen in other electric scooters in the market segment. This arrangement is meant to optimise weight distribution and handling characteristics.

The battery packs will be removable allowing for quick interchange at charging stations. Apart from this, the higher variant is also reported to feature turn-by-turn navigation functionality and music playback control. The vehicle might also come LED lighting elements that could be standard across both variants. The pricing details are yet to be announced by HMSI, though market speculation suggests a competitive positioning in the segment.