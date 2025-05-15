Technology News
Netflix Says Ad-Supported Service Has 94 Million Subscribers

Netflix had last month said the ad-supported tier accounted for 55 percent of new sign-ups.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 May 2025 13:03 IST
Netflix's lower-priced plan sees strong support amid global economic uncertainty

Netflix said on Wednesday 94 million subscribers use its advertising-supported tier, up from 70 million in November, as the video-streaming giant's lower-priced plan sees strong support amid global economic uncertainty.

With more than 300 million global customers, Netflix is seeing robust spending across all streaming tiers and had said in April it is not seeing any significant shifts in consumer spending.

The comments allayed investor concerns that economic uncertainty due to the shifting US trade policy would prompt consumers to cut discretionary spending on streaming services.

Netflix had last month said the ad-supported tier accounted for 55 percent of new sign-ups in countries where it is available.

To attract more global users, Netflix rolled out enhanced language options for television viewers earlier this year, offering more dubbing and subtitle options.

Many of Netflix's most popular media are foreign-made such as South Korean drama "Squid Game" and Spanish series "Money Heist".

Foreign-made films were threatened with a 100 percent tariff by President Donald Trump in May in an attempt to boost domestic productions, clouding the outlook for media firms such as Netflix, which film overseas.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

