Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Nissan Aims to Boost Global EV Sales, Amplify Production in the US

Nissan Aims to Boost Global EV Sales, Amplify Production in the US

he EV mix will increase to 44 percent by fiscal 2026 from an earlier target of 40 percent, Nissan said.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 February 2023 21:50 IST
Nissan Aims to Boost Global EV Sales, Amplify Production in the US

Nissan aims to have electrified vehicles make up over 55 percent of global sales by fiscal 2030

Highlights
  • The EV mix will increase to 44 percent by fiscal 2026
  • Nissan was pioneer in EVs with its all-battery-powered Leaf
  • The automaker plans 27 new electrified vehicles by 2026

Nissan Motor on Monday raised its electrified car sales goals and said it would boost power train production in the United States, as it looks to catch up in a segment dominated by newer automakers such as Tesla.

The Japanese automaker was a pioneer in electric vehicles (EVs) with its all-battery-powered Leaf but has struggled alongside many legacy automakers in the face of increasing competition from nimbler new entrants.

Nissan now aims to have electrified vehicles — which include its advanced hybrid e-power cars — make up over 55 percent of global sales by fiscal 2030, up from a previous goal of 50 percent, it said.

The EV mix will increase to 44 percent by fiscal 2026 from an earlier target of 40 percent, Nissan said.

The automaker plans 27 new electrified vehicles by that year, 19 of which will be all-battery EVs, it said in a statement. That compared with its previous plan of 23 electrified vehicles including 15 all-battery EVs.

In addition to EV production at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant, Nissan plans to build electric power trains at its Decherd plant in the same state to help it meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act, Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said on Monday.

The company is looking into adding a second source of batteries produced in the US, he said, which would contribute towards existing supply from Envision AESC. Nissan is confident it will be in compliance with the Act due to the localisation of battery production starting from 2026.

"IRA is challenging, but on the other side, it's an opportunity to accelerate the competitive electrification," he said in an online briefing.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Nissan, tesla, EV
Snapchat Launches Its Own ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot 'My AI'
Featured video of the day
A Car That Can Park Itself? | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Nissan Aims to Boost Global EV Sales, Amplify Production in the US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Hint at a Buttonless Design
  2. Nokia Is Changing Its Logo and Branding for the First Time in 60 Years
  3. MIUI 14 Launched in India for These Xiaomi, Redmi Devices
  4. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Smartwatch Launched at MWC 2023
  5. Motorola Rizr Concept With Rollable Display Spotted at MWC 2023: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Is Expected to Debut in India at This Price: Details
  8. Nokia G22 With Easy Repairability Features Launched at This Price
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series Gets Free YouTube Premium, Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser
  10. OnePlus 11 Concept Phone With Active Liquid Cooling Unveiled at MWC 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Nissan Aims to Boost Global EV Sales, Amplify Production in the US
  2. Snapchat Launches Its Own ChatGPT-Powered Chatbot 'My AI'
  3. Apple Supplier Foxlink Said to Have Halted Production at an Indian Plant After Massive Fire
  4. Tecno Chameleon Coloring Technology Announced At MWC 2023: Report
  5. Explained: Crypto Ramps and Their Uses as Exchanges, Mining Tools
  6. Germany Wants to Ease Visa Application Process, Relax Language Requirements for Indian IT Workers: Report
  7. WhatsApp Kept Messages Feature for Saving Disappearing Chats Rolling Out to Beta Testers: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Call of Duty Is Not Skipping This Year, Will Continue Modern Warfare 2 Story in Standalone Entry: Report
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Renders Suggest Buttonless Design, USB Type-C Port, Thicker Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.