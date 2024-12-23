Technology News
Honda, Nissan Aim to Merge in 2026 as Talks Kick Off: Reports

Nissan is in greater need of a turnaround due to cratering sales in the US and China.

By Nicholas Takahashi, Bloomberg News | Updated: 23 December 2024 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Honda and Nissan announced plans with Mitsubishi to co-develop EV technologies earlier

  • The two automakers plan to create a holding company
  • Stock in Honda was trading 2.1 percent higher
  • Nissan has slashed jobs and cut production capacity in recent times
Honda Motor and Nissan Motor are looking to finalise a merger agreement as soon as June after negotiations begin later Monday, and may combine in 2026, Japanese media reported, citing unidentified sources.

The two automakers plan to create a holding company that would be helmed by a president picked by Honda, Japanese broadcaster NHK said. A press briefing is expected Monday afternoon after the companies hold board meetings.

The presidents of Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motor Corp. — Nissan's junior partner — were seen entering and leaving Japan's transportation ministry on Monday morning, likely to inform officials of their plans to formally kick off merger talks.

The executives didn't respond to requests for comment as they were leaving, and spokespeople for Nissan and Honda declined to comment.

A separate report in Yomiuri said the aim is to merge in 2026 and have the holding company as the listed vehicle. Shares in Nissan slipped as much as 2.6 percent, bringing declines for the year to around 21 percent. Stock in Honda was trading 2.1 percent higher. It's down 14.4 percent since January.

Honda and Nissan are both facing significant challenges, with the latter in dire financial straits as a deluge of electric and hybrid vehicles from competitors in China forces legacy brands to pool resources.

Nissan is in greater need of a turnaround due to cratering sales in the US and China, which have forced it to slash jobs, cut production capacity and lower annual profit outlook by 70 percent.

Talks were initially complicated by Taiwanese manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which reportedly expressed an interest in acquiring Nissan. But the iPhone-maker known as Foxconn is pausing its pursuit for now to see how talks between the two Japanese companies unfold, a person familiar with the matter said last week.

An alliance between Honda and Nissan — which could also include Nissan's junior partner Mitsubishi Motors — would effectively split Japan's automobile industry down the middle, pitting the trio against Toyota Motor and its partnerships with Mazda Motor, Subaru and Suzuki Motor.

Honda and Nissan had already begun laying the groundwork for a technical partnership earlier this year, announcing plans with Mitsubishi Motors to co-develop batteries, software and other EV technologies.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

