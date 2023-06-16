Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla says that what it calls "Full Self-Driving" software does not make its vehicle autonomous and requires driver supervision.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 June 2023 22:33 IST
Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk

French officials are hoping to convince Musk to pick France for construction of his next Tesla in Europe

Highlights
  • The company's shares rose by as much as 3 percent in over eight months
  • Tesla has a market capitalisation of around $800 billion
  • The value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy, said Musk

Tesla is close to achieving fully autonomous vehicles, CEO Elon Musk said during a visit to Paris on Friday, adding autonomy was the "main driver" of the brand's market value.

The company's shares rose by as much as 3 percent to their highest level in more than eight months.

The world's most valuable automaker, Tesla has a market capitalisation of around $800 billion (nearly Rs. 65,55,000 crore), but for years has missed Musk's targets to achieve full self-driving capability.

"Although I've said this before, I think we will solve autonomy soon," the billionaire told the VivaTech conference.

"The value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy," Musk told the Paris event. "That's really, I think, the main driver of our value."

The electric car manufacturer says that what it calls "Full Self-Driving" software does not make its vehicle autonomous and requires driver supervision.

Earlier on Friday, Musk met French President Emmanuel Macron for the second time in just over a month. French officials are hoping to convince Musk to pick France for the construction of his next Tesla gigafactory in Europe.

He also had lunch with Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury goods giant LVMH, and two of his sons, Antoine and Alexandre, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Arnault and Musk have taken turns to be the world's richest person, with Musk snatching the lead in recent weeks after a sell-off in luxury and a rally in Tesla stocks.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tesla, ceo, elon musk, EV
Google Files Lawsuit Against US Firm, Aims to Curb Fake Business Listings
Huawei Ban in EU Opposed by China, ZTE Demands Equal Treatment

Related Stories

Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  5. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  6. Vivo X90s Design Revealed in Official Render: Check Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Launch With This Useful Health Feature
  8. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in Two Fast Charging Variants
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Teased in India: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Ban in EU Opposed by China, ZTE Demands Equal Treatment
  2. Tesla Close to Achieving Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Says CEO Elon Musk
  3. Google Files Lawsuit Against US Firm, Aims to Curb Fake Business Listings
  4. Crypto Investors Grow Cautious After Sudden Collapse of Exchanges Last Year
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets June 2023 Security Patch With Several Camera Improvements: Report
  6. Lenovo Legion Slim Series Gaming Laptops Updated With 13th Gen Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 7000-Series CPUs
  7. Reddit Says 80 Percent Top Subreddits Open After Blackout Over API Pricing Protest
  8. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip to Go on Sale in India on July 7: Details
  9. Publisher Gannett to Include Generative AI in Its System; May be More Efficient
  10. iOS 17 Offers a 72-Hour Window to Reset Your Passcode When You Forget It: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.