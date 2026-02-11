Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means

Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means

Google says Pixel 10a users will be able to “keep video chatting, even with FaceTime.”

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 12:51 IST
Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a is teased to come in a purple colourway

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a pre-orders open February 18, 2026
  • Apple enabled browser-based FaceTime access with iOS 15
  • Similar FaceTime wording appeared earlier on Pixel 10 pages
Advertisement

Google has triggered new chatter about FaceTime support on Android after the Pixel 10a store page included a line saying users can “keep video chatting, even with FaceTime.” The reference appears in a section meant for iPhone users considering a switch, as Google positions the Pixel 10a as a viable alternative for buyers who have other Apple devices. While the wording has sparked speculation about deeper FaceTime integration, it may simply reflect Apple's existing web-based access rather than a native Android app.

Google's Pixel 10a Is Unlikely to Support FaceTime Natively 

The listing confirms the Google Pixel 10a will open for pre-orders on February 18, 2026. Google also promotes the handset as its most durable A-series model yet and highlights quick photo capture features. The FaceTime mention stands out because Apple's video calling service has long been tied closely to its own devices.

Still, the wording doesn't suggest that Google is bringing a native FaceTime app or deeper integration to Pixel phones. Instead, it likely points to Apple's existing web-link system, which lets Android and Windows users join FaceTime calls through a browser. Apple introduced this option with iOS 15 in 2021, though non-Apple users still cannot start FaceTime calls or access the full feature set.

Google has used similar language on previous Pixel product pages, including the Google Pixel 10, without adding any exclusive FaceTime functionality. That makes the Pixel 10a reference appear more like marketing reassurance for switchers than a major change in platform support.

Google is continuing to emphasise Pixel's compatibility with Apple users, calling out support for devices such as AirPods and Apple TV, while also pointing to broader cross-platform shifts like Apple's adoption of RCS messaging.

The Google Pixel 10a may cost EUR 626.90 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 128GB storage option, while the 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 740.91 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The handset will likely be offered in Fog Grey, Obsidian, and Purple colourways. It will be available in India via Flipkart.

The Pixel 10a is expected to feature dual SIM support, a 120Hz OLED HDR display, Titan M2 security, and a main wide-angle camera with OIS. It may also offer 5G, USB Type-C, face unlock, wireless charging, and a battery rated for up to 1,000 charge cycles.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a FaceTime, Google Pixel 10a Features, Google, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  2. Google's Pixel 10a Store Page Mentions FaceTime Calls, But There's a Catch
  3. Samsung Announces Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date as Pre-Reservations Begin
  4. Google Maps' New AI Feature Could Let You Chat About Places and Routes
  5. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Colour Option Ahead of Valentine's Day
  6. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  7. Zeiss Aatma Lenses With Retro Design Unveiled in India: See Availability
  8. Airtel Unveils AI-Powered System Designed to Warn Users About OTP Frauds
  9. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  10. MeitY Amends IT Rules to Regulate AI Content and Deepfakes
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content and Gameplay Improvements Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colourways Spotted in Leaked Renders and Marketing Images
  3. Airtel Unveils AI-Powered System Designed to Warn Users About OTP-Related Bank Frauds
  4. Apple Arcade’s March Update Brings Oceanhorn 3: Legend of the Shadow Sea and Other Titles
  5. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Spotted in Live Images That Offer a Sneak Peek at Its Rear Camera Layout
  6. Zeiss Launches Aatma Lenses in India With Retro Design, Up to 135mm Focal Length: Availability, Features
  7. MeitY Notifies Fresh IT Rules to Regulate AI-Generated Content, Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms
  8. Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February
  10. iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »