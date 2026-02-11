Google has triggered new chatter about FaceTime support on Android after the Pixel 10a store page included a line saying users can “keep video chatting, even with FaceTime.” The reference appears in a section meant for iPhone users considering a switch, as Google positions the Pixel 10a as a viable alternative for buyers who have other Apple devices. While the wording has sparked speculation about deeper FaceTime integration, it may simply reflect Apple's existing web-based access rather than a native Android app.

Google's Pixel 10a Is Unlikely to Support FaceTime Natively

The listing confirms the Google Pixel 10a will open for pre-orders on February 18, 2026. Google also promotes the handset as its most durable A-series model yet and highlights quick photo capture features. The FaceTime mention stands out because Apple's video calling service has long been tied closely to its own devices.

Still, the wording doesn't suggest that Google is bringing a native FaceTime app or deeper integration to Pixel phones. Instead, it likely points to Apple's existing web-link system, which lets Android and Windows users join FaceTime calls through a browser. Apple introduced this option with iOS 15 in 2021, though non-Apple users still cannot start FaceTime calls or access the full feature set.

Google has used similar language on previous Pixel product pages, including the Google Pixel 10, without adding any exclusive FaceTime functionality. That makes the Pixel 10a reference appear more like marketing reassurance for switchers than a major change in platform support.

Google is continuing to emphasise Pixel's compatibility with Apple users, calling out support for devices such as AirPods and Apple TV, while also pointing to broader cross-platform shifts like Apple's adoption of RCS messaging.

The Google Pixel 10a may cost EUR 626.90 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the 128GB storage option, while the 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 740.91 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The handset will likely be offered in Fog Grey, Obsidian, and Purple colourways. It will be available in India via Flipkart.

The Pixel 10a is expected to feature dual SIM support, a 120Hz OLED HDR display, Titan M2 security, and a main wide-angle camera with OIS. It may also offer 5G, USB Type-C, face unlock, wireless charging, and a battery rated for up to 1,000 charge cycles.