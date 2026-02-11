Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Spotted in Live Images That Offer a Sneak Peek at Its Rear Camera Layout

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 rear camera sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 13:48 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Spotted in Live Images That Offer a Sneak Peek at Its Rear Camera Layout

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be a camera-focused flagship
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra's design now revealed in leaked hands-on images
  • It could feature a quad rear camera unit
Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to be announced in March. While the official launch date remains a mystery, purported live images of the handset have surfaced online. The freshly leaked renders show the device inside a protective case with a circular rear camera module. It seems to boast a quad rear camera setup. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to come with a Hasselblad-backed rear camera unit, including two 200-megapixel sensors. The upcoming phone could feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 2K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Feature Four Rear Cameras

A Weibo user recently posted live images of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra on Weibo. It appears to be covered by a prototype case, and the live images show a black-coloured handset. The images show the phone with a large circular module, resembling the one on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra. The camera island houses at least four camera sensors, and the LED flash is arranged outside the module, in the top-left corner.

oppo find x9 ultra leak weibo Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Mr Yu O Fan (translated from Chinese)

 

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears to have curved edges. It boasts a button on the right edge. The overall design of the handset could be very similar to what we previously saw in leaked renders.

Past leaks suggested that Oppo Find X9 Ultra will ship with a Hasselblad-branded rear camera unit led by a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 sensor with a 1/1.12-inch size. The camera setup could also include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision sensor and support for 3X optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 10X optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, the phone may have a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is likely to be launched in March in black, brown and orange shades. It is tipped to feature a 6.82-inch 2K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to feature a 7,300mAh battery supported by fast wired and wireless charging. It will succeed the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which was launched in China in April last year.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Zeiss Launches Aatma Lenses in India With Retro Design, Up to 135mm Focal Length: Availability, Features

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Spotted in Live Images That Offer a Sneak Peek at Its Rear Camera Layout
