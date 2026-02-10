Technology News
iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

iQOO 15R will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 16:05 IST
iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India

iQOO 15R will be priced in India under Rs. 55,000

Highlights
  • iQOO 15R will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • iQOO 15R will carry a dual rear camera setup
  • The smartphone will be 7.9mm thick
iQOO 15R is scheduled to be launched in India in the fourth week of February as the second model in the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship lineup. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in two colour options. Leading up to its much-anticipated debut, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the specifications and features of the smartphone. Now, the tech firm has revealed additional details about the upcoming phone's display, connectivity options, and ingress protection (IP) ratings. The iQOO 15R is confirmed to carry a dual rear camera unit, placed inside a square-shaped module.

iQOO 15R Specifications, Features (Expected)

The dedicated microsite for the iQOO 15R has been updated to reveal that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of local peak brightness, and support for HDR10+ content.

Vivo's sub-brand has also confirmed that the smartphone will feature Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and an infrared blaster support for connectivity. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed that the iQOO 15R will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone will also be equipped with an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner for security.

We already knew that the iQOO 15R would be launched in India on February 24. It will go on sale in India via Amazon in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colourways. The handset is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The company claims that the phone has managed to score more than 35,00,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

The iQOO 15R will also feature iQOO's Q2 Supercomputing chip and a “Network Enhancement Chip”. To control the temperatures, the iQOO 15R will be equipped with a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System, which is claimed to help in reducing the temperature by up to 15-degree Celsius in 10 minutes.

The handset will also pack a 7,600mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging. It is claimed to provide up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 7.1 hours of social media browsing, 16.3 hours of video playback, and 2.4 hours of 4K/60 fps video in 10 minutes of charging.

For optics, the iQOO 15R will feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary shooter with optical image stabilisation. The new smartphone will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the handset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQOO 15R, iQOO 15R India Launch, iQOO 15R Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More

iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
