Sony ILCE-7V full-frame mirrorless camera was launched in India on Wednesday. Positioned as a hybrid solution for both photographers and video creators, the new camera features a newly developed partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with 33-megapixel resolution, along with Sony's latest BIONZ XR2 image processor. As per the company, it combines upgraded hardware with the Alpha series' AI processing unit to deliver improved autofocus speed, subject recognition, colour accuracy, and video performance. Alongside, Sony has also launched the FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II standard zoom lens for high-speed continuous shooting.

Sony ILCE-7V Price in India, Availability

The Sony ILCE-7V price in India is set at Rs. 2,55,990 (body only). It will be available for purchase beginning December 10. The ILCE-7V M-kit, which also bundles the FE 28-70MM zoom lens, is priced at Rs. 2,70,490 and can be purchased from February 2026.

As per the company, the new full-frame mirrorless camera will be sold via Sony Centres, select retail partners including Croma and Reliance Digital outlets, Amazon, and Sony's ShopAtSC platform.

Sony ILCE-7V Features, Specifications

The Sony ILCE-7V full-frame mirrorless camera brings a notable upgrade in autofocus performance with an AI-powered Real-Time Recognition AF system, offering up to 30 percent improvement in detection and tracking accuracy, according to Sony. It features 759 phase-detection points covering 94 percent of the frame, claiming to support reliable tracking even in dim lighting down to EV -4.0.

Sony says its proprietary Exmor RS partially stacked sensor allows faster readout speeds and blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with Autofocus (AF) and Auto Exposure (AE) tracking. The camera supports 14-bit RAW capture and offers up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second. There is a new Pre-Capture feature, which can store up to one second of frames before the shutter is pressed. This is claimed to help preserve fast-paced action sequences, such as sports or wildlife motion.

Sony claims up to 16 stops of dynamic range on the ILCE-7V, which is said to provide smoother colour gradations and better details in highlights and shadows. The company has also introduced a new Auto White Balance system that leverages AI-based light source estimation to keep colours consistent across changing environments.

For video creators, the ILCE-7V supports 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording in full-frame mode and 4K 120p recording in APS-C/Super 35 crop mode. It is claimed to offer full pixel readout without binning for better sharpness and detail. Other notable features include AI-powered Auto Framing, Dynamic Active Mode stabilisation for handheld shooting, and updated noise reduction algorithms for cleaner in-camera audio recording.

Sony's new FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II standard zoom lens complements the new camera. When paired with compatible bodies, the lens supports up to 120fps AF/AE tracking, breathing compensation, and stabilisation coordination between the lens and body.

The Japanese conglomerate says its new full-frame mirrorless camera has improved thermal performance that supports extended 4K recording. As per the claims, there are power optimisation upgrades that allow up to 630 shots when using the viewfinder. Creators can also utilise the new low-brightness monitor mode to further extend the battery life.