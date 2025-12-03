Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Cameras
  • Cameras News
  • Sony ILCE 7V Full Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33 Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications

Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications

The Sony ILCE-7V brings a notable upgrade in autofocus performance with an AI-powered Real-Time Recognition AF system.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 December 2025 14:54 IST
Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony ILCE-7V is part of the company's Alpha 7 lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The camera feature an Exmor RS stacked sensor with BIONZ XR2 processor
  • Video supports 7K oversampled 4K 60p and 4K 120p with stabilisation modes
  • Price starts at Rs. 2,55,990 and sales begin on December 10 in India
Advertisement

Sony ILCE-7V full-frame mirrorless camera was launched in India on Wednesday. Positioned as a hybrid solution for both photographers and video creators, the new camera features a newly developed partially stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor with 33-megapixel resolution, along with Sony's latest BIONZ XR2 image processor. As per the company, it combines upgraded hardware with the Alpha series' AI processing unit to deliver improved autofocus speed, subject recognition, colour accuracy, and video performance. Alongside, Sony has also launched the FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II standard zoom lens for high-speed continuous shooting.

Sony ILCE-7V Price in India, Availability

The Sony ILCE-7V price in India is set at Rs. 2,55,990 (body only). It will be available for purchase beginning December 10. The ILCE-7V M-kit, which also bundles the FE 28-70MM zoom lens, is priced at Rs. 2,70,490 and can be purchased from February 2026.

As per the company, the new full-frame mirrorless camera will be sold via Sony Centres, select retail partners including Croma and Reliance Digital outlets, Amazon, and Sony's ShopAtSC platform.

Sony ILCE-7V Features, Specifications

The Sony ILCE-7V full-frame mirrorless camera brings a notable upgrade in autofocus performance with an AI-powered Real-Time Recognition AF system, offering up to 30 percent improvement in detection and tracking accuracy, according to Sony. It features 759 phase-detection points covering 94 percent of the frame, claiming to support reliable tracking even in dim lighting down to EV -4.0.

Sony says its proprietary Exmor RS partially stacked sensor allows faster readout speeds and blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 30fps with Autofocus (AF) and Auto Exposure (AE) tracking. The camera supports 14-bit RAW capture and offers up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second. There is a new Pre-Capture feature, which can store up to one second of frames before the shutter is pressed. This is claimed to help preserve fast-paced action sequences, such as sports or wildlife motion.

Sony claims up to 16 stops of dynamic range on the ILCE-7V, which is said to provide smoother colour gradations and better details in highlights and shadows. The company has also introduced a new Auto White Balance system that leverages AI-based light source estimation to keep colours consistent across changing environments.

For video creators, the ILCE-7V supports 7K oversampled 4K 60p recording in full-frame mode and 4K 120p recording in APS-C/Super 35 crop mode. It is claimed to offer full pixel readout without binning for better sharpness and detail. Other notable features include AI-powered Auto Framing, Dynamic Active Mode stabilisation for handheld shooting, and updated noise reduction algorithms for cleaner in-camera audio recording.

Sony's new FE 28-70mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II standard zoom lens complements the new camera. When paired with compatible bodies, the lens supports up to 120fps AF/AE tracking, breathing compensation, and stabilisation coordination between the lens and body.

The Japanese conglomerate says its new full-frame mirrorless camera has improved thermal performance that supports extended 4K recording. As per the claims, there are power optimisation upgrades that allow up to 630 shots when using the viewfinder. Creators can also utilise the new low-brightness monitor mode to further extend the battery life.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony ILCE-7V, Sony ILCE-7V Price in India, Sony ILCE-7V Specifications, mirrorless camera
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore

Related Stories

Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold May Cost in India
  2. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  3. iPhone 16 Price Drops Under Rs. 63,000 on Croma With Bank Discounts
  4. Circle to Search Adds Spam Detection; Android Gets Urgent Call Notes, More
  5. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With These Specifications
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Will Launch on This Date
  7. Redmi 15C 5G India Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  9. Sony Launches ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera With These Features
  10. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Could Soon Be Integrated With Apple Health App: Report
  2. Sony ILCE-7V Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Launched in India With 33-Megapixel Exmor RS Sensor: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Phones Get AI Notification Summaries, New Parental Controls With Android 16 QPR2 Update
  4. Motorola Smartphones in India Now Support PhonePe's Indus Appstore
  5. Circle to Search Update Adds Spam Detection; Google Brings Urgent Call Notes, New Emoji to Android
  6. Bitcoin Surges Above $93,000 as Liquidity Boost, Institutional Access Lift Market Confidence
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. Binance Names Co-Founder Yi He as Co-CEO; Will Lead Firm Alongside Richard Teng
  9. Google Expands Its AI-Powered Virtual Apparel Try On Tool to India
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 Chip and 50-Megapixel AI Dual Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »