Technology News

Delhi High Court Grants MeitY Time to Detail Steps to Regulate Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms

The Delhi HC had underlined the need for taking seriously the use of vulgar language in public domain and on social media, open to children of tender age.

By PTI | Updated: 17 April 2023 19:40 IST
Delhi High Court Grants MeitY Time to Detail Steps to Regulate Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms

Photo Credit: Reuters

Delhi Police has been asked to register an FIR against TVF and the show's director

Highlights
  • The language used in College Romance was deemed 'filthy'
  • The makers and actors will face action under IT Act
  • The judge had to watch the episodes with the aid of earphones

The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Centre to inform it about the steps taken for regulating content on social media and over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The high court had earlier directed the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to take steps for stricter enforcement of its rules with regard to the intermediaries, as notified in Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and make laws or rules as it deemed appropriate.

“Monika Arora, Standing Counsel for Union of India who is present in the court is requested to accept notice on behalf of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, being the ministries of the Government of India concerned with the issue in question. She seeks some time to file reply,” Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said in an order on April 12.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 25.

The high court was dealing with a matter in which it had said framing rules and guidelines to regulate the content on social media and OTT platforms needs urgent attention.

The court had underlined the need for taking seriously the use of vulgar language in public domain and on social media platforms which are open to children of tender age.

Coming down heavily on the language used in TVF web series ‘College Romance', the high court had said the use of obscenities in the form of foul language degrades women so they may feel victims as the expletives and obscenities refer to women being objects of sex.

The high court's March 6 verdict had come while upholding an order of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) asking the Delhi Police to register an FIR against TVF, the show's director Simarpreet Singh and actor Apoorva Arora under the Information Technology Act.

It had clarified that the direction to register FIR does not include a direction to arrest any of the accused or petitioner.

The court had said the challenge faced by India, as by many other countries, for enacting appropriate law, guidelines and rules to regulate the content on social media and OTT platforms needs urgent attention.

After watching a few episodes of the series, the court had found excessive use of ‘swear words', ‘profane language' and ‘vulgar expletives' were there and the judge had to watch the episodes with the aid of earphones in the chamber, as the profanity of language was such that it could not have been heard without shocking or alarming the people around.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, TVF
Infinix Smart 7 HD With 6.6-Inch Display Set to Launch in India on April 28
Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details

Related Stories

Delhi High Court Grants MeitY Time to Detail Steps to Regulate Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  2. JioCinema to Charge Subscription Fee After IPL 2023
  3. Vivo T2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Check Out Launch Offers
  4. Zomato's Blinkit High-Speed Grocery Deliveries Halted by Wage Protests
  5. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Revealed: Here's What It Looks Like
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  7. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Review
  8. Binance Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network
  9. Star World is Gone, Here’s How You Can Still Watch Classic Shows Online
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid Expansion Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance’s BNB Chain Reveals 'Red Alarm' List of 191 Risky dApps Running on Its Network: Details
  2. Delhi High Court Grants MeitY Time to Detail Steps to Regulate Content on Social Media, OTT Platforms
  3. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 6.6-Inch Display Set to Launch in India on April 28
  4. Vivo T2 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  5. Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Results in Just Over 1 Million Token Withdrawals, No Market Upheaval: Details
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Said to Plan Meeting With PM Modi Amid India Expansion Plans
  7. Huawei Nova 11, Nova 11 Pro, Nova 11 Ultra With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Netflix Expected to Report 2 Million New Subscribers Following Price Cuts and Ad-Supported Plan: Details
  9. Android Malware Infecting 60 Apps With Over 100 Million Downloads Discovered on Google Play Store: Details
  10. Huawei Enjoy 60X With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.