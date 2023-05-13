Technology News

Binance Pulls Out of Canada Amid Tightened Crypto Regulations

Binance said it does not agree with the latest guidance and hopes to engage with the Canadian regulators for a comprehensive framework.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2023 11:02 IST
Binance Pulls Out of Canada Amid Tightened Crypto Regulations

Photo Credit: Reuters

The digital assets industry has been in the crosshairs of regulators around the world

Highlights
  • Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading recently
  • Companies who do not adhere to the rules may face enforcement action
  • In March, Binance and its CEO Zhao were sued by the USFTC

Binance said on Friday it was withdrawing from Canada, weeks after the country issued a series of new guidelines for cryptocurrency exchanges including investor limits and mandatory registrations.

Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process. The companies that do not adhere to the rules will face potential enforcement action, according to the website of the Ontario Securities Commission.

"Unfortunately, (the) new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time," crypto exchange Binance said in a tweet.

Binance said it does not agree with the latest guidance and hopes to engage with the Canadian regulators to create a comprehensive framework for crypto operations in the country.

"We are confident that we will someday return to the market when Canadian users once again have the freedom to access a broader suite of digital assets," said the crypto exchange, founded by Canadian national Changpeng Zhao.

The digital assets industry has been in the crosshairs of regulators around the world, especially since the collapse of Binance-rival FTX in November, which triggered a market rout in the prices of the biggest digital coins.

Following the onset of the crypto winter of 2022, which wiped out more than a trillion dollars from the industry's market value, lawmakers and securities regulators demanded tighter guidelines for disclosures on how the crypto companies operate and hold customer funds.

In March, Binance and its CEO Zhao were sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission for operating what the regulator alleged was an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw Google tell us repeatedly that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto, Binance, crypto asset, Cryptocurrency Exchange
Data Breach in US Exposes Personal Information of 2,37,000 Federal Employees

Related Stories

Binance Pulls Out of Canada Amid Tightened Crypto Regulations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 5G India Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details
  2. Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again: See Details
  3. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design to Launch in India on This Date
  4. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date and Design Revealed: See Here
  5. Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 Pro India Launch, Specifications Leaked
  6. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  7. Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data
  8. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours Battery Life Launched
  9. Sony Xperia 1 V With 4K HDR Display Launched: See Price
  10. Realme C53 Price in India, Specifications Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Former ByteDance Executive Says China Had ‘Supreme Access’ to All Data
  2. Google Agrees to Pay $8 Million to Settle Claims Against Deceptive Pixel 4 Ads
  3. Binance Pulls Out of Canada Amid Tightened Crypto Regulations
  4. Data Breach in US Exposes Personal Information of 2,37,000 Federal Employees
  5. TRAI Gives 30 Days to Telcos to Check Misuse of Telemarketing Message Templates
  6. US Lawmakers Request Probe on Elon Musk's Startup Neuralink's Animal-Testing Panel
  7. Elon Musk Announces NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino to Become New CEO of Twitter
  8. Netflix Plans to Cut Spending by $300 Million; No Layoffs Expected: Report
  9. Google Being Probed in India for In-App Payment Breaches After Complaints From Match, Local Startups
  10. New Twitter CEO Appointment May Allow Elon Musk to Focus on Tesla, Remove Distraction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.