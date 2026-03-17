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Oppo K14 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo K14 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 15:27 IST
Oppo K14 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14 5G features up to 8GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • Oppo K14 5G sports a dual rear camera unit
  • Oppo K14 5G is offered in three colour options
  • The new Oppo phone supports 45W wired fast charging
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Oppo K14 5G was launched in India on Monday by the Chinese smartphone maker as the second phone in its K14 lineup. The phone is set to go on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website in three distinct colour options. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, powers the new Oppo K14 5G. The handset also packs a 7,000mAh battery, with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is also equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter.

Oppo K14 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo K14 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB+256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 19,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option, offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs Rs. 21,999. The company is offering an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI cards.

The new handset is scheduled to go on sale in India on March 20 via Flipkart and the Oppo India online store. The Oppo K14 5G is offered in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White colourways.

Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K14 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch display, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Oppo's latest K series smartphone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It also features up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The tech firm claims that the SoC will provide up to 15 percent performance enhancement while reducing cold start times for frequently used apps by up to 20 percent.

In the camera department, the Oppo K14 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. The phone carries a 50-megapixel AI primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The handset also sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Oppo K14 5G ships with Dual-View video mode, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Clarity Enhancer functionalities.

The Oppo K14 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The handset features support for 45W wired fast charging. The tech firm claims that the phone will provide 18.9 hours of YouTube video playback, up to 17.4 hours of Google Maps navigation, or up to 13 hours of WhatsApp video calls on a single charge.

OPPO K14 5G

OPPO K14 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
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Further reading: Oppo K14 5G, Oppo K14 5G Price in India, Oppo K14 5G India Launch, Oppo K14 5G Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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