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  • Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will go on sale in India later today via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 11:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is offered in two colour options
  • The phone is 8.2mm thick
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Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was launched in India on Monday by the South Korean smartphone maker. The handset is the latest addition to the company's mid-range M series. The new Galaxy M17e 5G will be available for purchase in India later today via an e-commerce platform in two distinct colour options. The phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. Moreover, an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000-series chipset powers the new Samsung Galaxy M series handset. It also carries a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped module.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Availability

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the pricing details of the new phone, it is currently listed on Amazon's website. As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 14,499. These figures include a Rs. 1,250 introductory discount. We will update the copy with the official pricing when the company announces the same. 

The smartphone is set to go on sale in India later today at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is offered in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Samsung's Android 16-based OneUI 8. The company promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.58-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 16 million colours. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung's new handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Galaxy M17e 5G also features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. It also features a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Moreover, the Galaxy M series phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic Sensor, a light sensor, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

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Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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