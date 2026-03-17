Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was launched in India on Monday by the South Korean smartphone maker. The handset is the latest addition to the company's mid-range M series. The new Galaxy M17e 5G will be available for purchase in India later today via an e-commerce platform in two distinct colour options. The phone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. Moreover, an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000-series chipset powers the new Samsung Galaxy M series handset. It also carries a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped module.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Availability

While Samsung has yet to officially announce the pricing details of the new phone, it is currently listed on Amazon's website. As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant offering 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 14,499. These figures include a Rs. 1,250 introductory discount. We will update the copy with the official pricing when the company announces the same.

The smartphone is set to go on sale in India later today at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is offered in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Samsung's Android 16-based OneUI 8. The company promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.58-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen, which offers up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 16 million colours. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Samsung's new handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Galaxy M17e 5G also features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. It also features a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Moreover, the Galaxy M series phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic Sensor, a light sensor, a proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.