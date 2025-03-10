Technology News
Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work

Binance said it will create a voting pool comprising of newly launched tokens, selected internally.

Written by Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 March 2025 18:40 IST
Binance to List, Delist Tokens Based on Community Votes: Here’s How It Will Work

Photo Credit: Binance

In January 2025, Binance claimed it had over 250 million global users

Highlights
  • Over 350 altcoins are claimed to be listed on Binance
  • Binance is turning to co-governance to identify suspicious tokens
  • The exchange has not specified when the mechanism will go live
Binance has announced that it will seek community votes to determine which crypto tokens should be listed or delisted on its platform. As the world's largest exchange, it faces the challenge of identifying legitimate projects amid a surge of altcoins flooding the market. According to Binance, community input has consistently played a valuable role in evaluating tokens, which has led the exchange to enhance user participation in its listing and delisting decisions. This initiative aims to make the process more transparent and inclusive while ensuring that only credible and high-quality tokens gain traction on the platform.

Binance said only tokens related to innovative, compliant, and quality projects must be listed on its platform, which is said to have a global userbase of over 250 million.

How Will the Process Work

Binance will establish a voting pool of newly launched tokens, selected internally, from which community members can choose the tokens they wish to support.

Crypto projects that have completed their Token Generation Event (TGE)—the point at which a new token is created and first distributed—can submit a self-nomination application to be considered for listing in the voting pool.

For delisting, Binance will introduce a "Monitoring Zone" to flag tokens that raise concerns, such as those with inactive communities or lacking regular development updates. Early-stage projects that attempt to inflate token supply without proper processes or pose risks to investors will also be moved to this zone before potential removal from the platform.

Binance community members who wish to participate in the listing and delisting process need to hold at least 0.01 BNB token in their accounts. Presently, Binance's native BNB token is trading at $565 (roughly Rs. 49,330) on international exchanges, as per CoinMarketCap and the price of 0.01 BNB token currently stands at $5.60 (roughly Rs. 490).

“We aim to promote a sustainable industry by improving valuation models and token distribution, better aligning the interests of the community,” the company said in its announcement post.

The mechanism has not yet gone live, and Binance has not provided a specific timeline for its deployment.

Concerns About Rising Number of Altcoins Entering Market

In January this year, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sounded an alert on the risks of new altcoins launching into the crypto market. He claimed that one million new altcoins were being injected into the market on a weekly basis, making individual evaluations next to impossible. Armstrong has suggested regulators establish a blocking system for tokens that have not applied for regulatory approvals.

Last month, Dubai's crypto regulatory body dubbed VARA also warned investors on the risks of engaging with trending, newly launched memecoins. Calling them ‘highly speculative assets', VARA said these crypto tokens pose major financial risks to the community members.

As per CoinMarketCap, there are over 12.44 million cryptocurrencies presently in circulation.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Token Listing, Community Voting
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
Apple AirPods With Inbuilt Cameras in Development: Mark Gurman

