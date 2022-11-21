Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Continue to Trade Low with Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Profits

Majority of altcoins settled with losses today, following the loss-ridden price trajectories of BTC and ETH.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 November 2022 10:50 IST
BTC, ETH Continue to Trade Low with Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Profits

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Roger Brown

The present valuation of the crypto sector stands at $801.53 billion

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Polygon saw losses
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Tether, Binance USD saw gains

The crypto market has been going through turmoil for the last few weeks, because of which, majority cryptocurrencies are seeing more losses than gains. On Monday, November 21, Bitcoin stepped into the trading arena in reds. BTC values dropped by 3.97 percent to trade at the price point of $15,960 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh), as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. The pricing of BTC hardly saw notable changes on international exchanges as well. As per Binance and Coinbase for instance, BTC is trading at $15,986 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh).

Ethereum met with a similar fate, with roping in losses alongside Bitcoin. ETH recorded a 7.81 percent price plunge on the charts, to trade at $1,118 (roughly Rs. 91,540).

Majority of altcoins settled with losses today, following the price trajectories of BTC and ETH.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Uniswap, Polygon, and Polkadot.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also witnessed price drops.

“If buyers can push the price of BTC above the overhead trendline, we might see an upward trend this week. On the other hand, Ethereum also dipped by 8% over the weekend. If the selling pressure does not subside, ETH will likely remain under the bearish threat until the price remains below the trendline,” Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

In the present market situation, only a few altcoins managed to make profits. These include stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

LEO, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, and Flex rose by little in prices.

The overall crypto market fell by 4.21 percent in the last 24 hours. The present valuation of the crypto sector stands at $801.53 billion (roughly Rs. 65,61,543 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Uniswap, Polygon, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, LEO, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Recalls 3.21 Lakh US Vehicles Over Intermittent Rear Light Issue, Public Filing Shows
iQoo Neo 7 SE Promo Image Leaks Online; Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Charging, More
Featured video of the day
Fujufilm X-H2: Can it Compete With a Phone?

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Continue to Trade Low with Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  2. Why Donald Trump Snubbed Twitter After Elon Musk Reactivated His Account
  3. Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Services Across Major Regions in Delhi-NCR
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
  5. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  6. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  7. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  8. 10 Tips to Help You Master Alto's Odyssey
  9. How to View, Edit, and Remove Location & Other EXIF Data From Your Photos
  10. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Xperia 10 V May Feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Leaked
  2. iQoo Neo 7 SE Promo Image Leaks Online; Suggests MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Charging, More
  3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Claws Past $546 Million at Global Box Office in Its 2nd Weekend
  4. G20 Summit: India Plans Science-20 Meet for Member Nations, Side Events in July 2023
  5. BTC, ETH Continue to Trade Low with Losses, Stablecoins Manage to See Profits
  6. FIFA 2022: Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Service Providers From Streaming World Cup Matches
  7. Tesla Recalls 3.21 Lakh US Vehicles Over Intermittent Rear Light Issue, Public Filing Shows
  8. Donald Trump Snubs Twitter After Elon Musk Reactivates Former US President's Account
  9. FTX Launches Strategic Review, Seeks Court Relief to Pay Critical Vendors
  10. Chup OTT Release Date: R Balki’s Directorial to Stream on ZEE5 on November 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.