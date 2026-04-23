Bitcoin traded near $78,000 (roughly Rs. 73.3 lakh) on Thursday, as the cryptocurrency market showed signs of strengthening momentum amid improving sentiment and steady institutional demand. According to analysts, the current price structure reflects a constructive phase, with the market consolidating below key resistance while preparing for a potential upward move. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), indicating measured participation across major digital assets. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 73.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.2 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin is currently trading in a narrow range between $76,000 and $80,000 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh–Rs. 75.2 lakh) as investors assess macro developments and institutional flows. Strong ETF inflows and improving sentiment are supporting prices, but a clear breakout above resistance levels is still awaited to confirm the next trend.

Institutional Demand Supports Market as Resistance Holds

The prices of altcoins fluctuated on Thursday, with Binance Coin (BNB) trading around $636 (roughly Rs. 59,800), while Solana (SOL) traded near $85.7 (roughly Rs. 8,050). XRP hovered around $1.41 (roughly Rs. 132), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.095 (roughly Rs. 8.9).

Explaining the current market setup, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “The market has seen over $330 million (roughly Rs. 3,103 crore) in liquidations over the past 24 hours, helping clear excess leverage. If buying continues, Bitcoin could move toward $81,000 (roughly Rs. 76.2 lakh) [...] For now, traders are likely to stay cautious and wait for a clear trend before taking fresh positions.”

Sharing his market assessment, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “First, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded about $1.87 billion (roughly Rs. 17,587 crore) in inflows so far in April. This is providing institutional demand. Second, on-chain data shows Bitcoin has moved back toward the $79,000 (roughly Rs. 74.3 lakh) True Market Mean. This indicates a stronger market structure than earlier in the year [...] For investors, this is still a market driven by macro signals and ETF demand rather than retail frenzy. Chasing rallies near the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.2 lakh) resistance zone may carry higher risk.”

Weighing in on the broader market outlook, Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, said, “From an investor standpoint, this is a phase that rewards discipline over impulse. Allocations should be staggered rather than front-loaded, with a focus on quality exposure and a clear time horizon instead of chasing short-term price spikes. [...] Maintaining a balanced portfolio, booking partial profits during sharp rallies, and staying patient through consolidations will be key to navigating this evolving market phase.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase with a positive bias, as institutional demand, improving macro sentiment, and ETF inflows continue to support prices. Bitcoin's ability to sustain above the $76,000 (roughly Rs. 71.5 lakh) support zone and attempt a move beyond the $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.2 lakh) resistance level will be crucial in determining the next phase of the market.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.