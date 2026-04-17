Bitcoin traded near $74,600 (roughly Rs. 69.2 lakh) on Friday, holding steady as the cryptocurrency market remained range-bound amid mixed institutional flows and macro uncertainty. The world's largest cryptocurrency showed signs of consolidation, with price action reflecting a pause rather than a directional breakout. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.1 lakh), indicating stable but cautious sentiment across the broader market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 69.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades close to Rs. 2.1 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Analysts noted that ETF flows have remained inconsistent, with intermittent inflows and outflows reflecting hesitation among institutional investors. At the same time, macro uncertainty, including elevated oil prices and expectations around the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting, continues to limit upside momentum.

Macro Factors Keep Crypto Markets Range-Bound

Signalling selective participation rather than a broad-based rally, altcoins had a mixed 24 hours. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $627.97 (roughly Rs. 58,190), while Solana (SOL) traded near $87.43 (roughly Rs. 8,100). XRP hovered around $1.42 (roughly Rs. 131), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.096 (roughly Rs. 8.97), reflecting steady but cautious buying interest.

Highlighting how positioning and emerging narratives are shaping the market, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC has moved back above $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.5 lakh), supported by evolving narratives. There's growing belief that BTC could develop into a neutral, borderless form of money, especially as pressure builds on traditional dollar-led systems. Reports of Iran exploring BTC for payments, while still early, hint at emerging real-world use.”

Explaining the broader market structure and macro-driven dynamics, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “The main drivers right now are external. ETF flows have been inconsistent, with about a $55 million (roughly Rs. 50.9 crore) outflow on April 16. At the same time, macro uncertainty is building ahead of the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting later this month. Avoid chasing near resistance. Focus on staggered entries, watch ETF flow trends closely, and maintain disciplined risk management until macro clarity improves.”

Adding insights on institutional activity and ecosystem developments, the WazirX Markets Desk noted, “Technical indicators point to a strong long-term trend, supported by positive moving averages. On the institutional side, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF saw inflows of over $817 million (roughly Rs. 757 crore), underscoring sustained demand from large investors and growing confidence in Bitcoin [...] Oracle tokens like TRB and PYTH saw increased activity, while Meme Coins such as BOME, BONK, and DOGE also posted gains, showing continued interest across different segments of the market.”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macro cues, ETF flows, and institutional participation. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $73,500 (roughly Rs. 68.1 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $75,200 to $76,000 (roughly Rs. 69.7 lakh to Rs. 70.4 lakh) resistance range will remain crucial to near-term direction.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.