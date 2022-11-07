Technology News
BTC Holds Ground Close to $21,000, ETH and Solana, Most Altcoins See Losses

Bitcoin is trading around the price point of $20,922 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on both, national as well as international exchanges.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 11:06 IST
BTC Holds Ground Close to $21,000, ETH and Solana, Most Altcoins See Losses

The global crypto market cap stands at $1.03 trillion (roughly Rs. 84,91,239 crore)

Highlights
  • Polkadot saw losses, Polygon saw gains
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw losses
  • Litecoin saw gains

Unlike last year in November, when the crypto markets soared to attain the market cap of three trillion dollars, this year seems to be lacklustre. On November 7, Monday, Bitcoin opened trading with a loss of 1.34 percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, Bitcoin is trading at $20,922 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh). Even on international exchanges, Bitcoin met with dips of up to 1.15 percent while maintaining similar price points.

Ether also found itself having tumbled down the price ladder like Bitcoin on Monday. With a loss of 2.19 percent, ETH is trading at $1,581 (roughly Rs. 1.30 lakh), as reflected by Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

The market volatility has impacted majority altcoins with losses today.

These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu.

Meanwhile, only a small number of cryptocurrencies managed to see gains today.

Profit-making altcoins include Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Polygon, and Litecoin.

The global crypto market cap dropped down by 2.08 percent in the last 24 hours.

As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.03 trillion (roughly Rs. 84,91,239 crore).

“Polygon's Matic remained one of the best-performing altcoins over the past week. It has been riding on top of different partnerships. With most of the altcoins showing good moves and Bitcoin dominance staying below the 40% mark, we can likely witness an altcoin rally soon. The total crypto market cap remained above the $1 trillion mark, with trading volumes remaining low over the weekend,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex crypto investment platform told Gadgets 360.

In the backdrop of the market fluctuations, global exchanges such as Coinbase and Robinhood recorded slips in user activities and crypto-generated revenues.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
