Vivo V60 was launched in India on Tuesday, and the latest smartphone in the company's midrange lineup is backed by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and a 6,500mAh battery. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a 50-megapixel sensor at the front. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is the successor to the Vivo V50, which was introduced in the country in February.

Vivo V60 Price in India, Availability

Vivo V60 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 40.999, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 45,999.

The phone is available in Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue colourways. The Vivo V60 will go on sale via the Vivo India e-store, e-commerce sites and select offline retailers starting August 19.

Vivo V60 Specifications, Features

The Vivo V60 sports a 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness level. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Vivo's V60 ships with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and the phone will receive four years of major OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It is equipped with several AI features like AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions and AI-backed Block Spam Call tool.

In the camera department, the Vivo V60 features a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens to capture broader scenes. For selfies and video calls, the phone carries a 50-megapixel sensor at the front. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The Vivo V60 packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The handset has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Mist Grey variant of the Vivo V60 has dimensions of 163.53×76.96×7.53mm, and it weighs 192g. The Auspicious Gold and Moonlit Blue models measure 7.65mm and 7.75mm in thickness, respectively. The gold option weighs 200g, while the blue version weighs 201g.