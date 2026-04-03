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IMF Says Tokenisation Could Transform Finance but Warns of New Risks

IMF flags risks alongside efficiency gains in tokenised finance systems.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 14:48 IST
IMF Says Tokenisation Could Transform Finance but Warns of New Risks

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Shubham Dhage

IMF highlights risks and opportunities in growing tokenised finance ecosystem

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Highlights
  • IMF says tokenisation's impact on stability remains uncertain
  • Legal clarity issues may fragment tokenised markets
  • Automation and speed introduce new financial risks
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that tokenisation of assets could significantly improve efficiency in financial markets, while also introducing new risks that regulators must address. The IMF said in a recent report that tokenisation can make processes such as settlement and ownership transfer easier, lowering costs and making things clearer. However, it also warned that the rapid adoption of tokenised systems could pose challenges related to financial stability, governance, and regulatory oversight across global markets. The findings highlight the growing need for policymakers to adapt to advancing financial technologies.

Global Body Calls for Stronger Oversight of Tokenised Markets

The report notes that tokenisation involves representing real-world assets such as securities or real estate on blockchain networks, enabling faster and more efficient transactions. This could help to cut down the role of middlemen and make traditionally illiquid markets more liquid. Simultaneously, the IMF also warned that if financial systems and blockchain infrastructure become more connected, it could make systemic risks worse if they are not managed correctly.

“The net effect of tokenisation on financial stability is uncertain,” the IMF said in a 23-page report on Thursday, adding that “atomic settlement and enhanced transparency reduce some traditional risks, but speed and automation introduce new ones.” The IMF stressed that while the technology makes things run more smoothly, it also introduces new weaknesses that regulators need to keep a close eye on.

The financial institution stressed that even though the technology makes things run more smoothly, it also adds new weaknesses that regulators need to watch closely. It noted that without clear legal frameworks around ownership records and settlement finality, tokenised markets risk becoming “fragmented and peripheral.”

The discussion comes as tokenised real-world assets continue to gain traction globally. According to data from DeFiLlama, the sector has grown by roughly 66 percent in 2026, reflecting rising institutional interest in bringing traditional financial instruments such as bonds, credit products, and commodities onto blockchain networks. The rapid growth shows that more and more people see tokenisation as a way to connect traditional finance with decentralised systems.

As adoption speeds up, governments will need to deal with new problems that come up to make sure that the benefits of tokenisation are realised without putting the stability of the economy at risk.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tokenisation, real world assets, IMF
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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