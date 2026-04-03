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Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Along With Availability Details, Key Specifications

Vivo T5 Pro 5G was recently tipped to launch in mid-April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 13:58 IST
Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Along With Availability Details, Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T5 Pro 5G will succeed last year's Vivo T4 Pro 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G will pack a 9,020mAh battery
  • The tech firm has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Vivo T5 Pro will be launched in India soon as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's T lineup, the tech firm announced Friday. However, the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date. On top of this, a dedicated microsite for the handset has been launched on an e-commerce platform, confirming the phone's availability in the country on the website. Moreover, the key specifications, features, and design of the upcoming Vivo T5 Pro 5G have been teased by the company. The handset is set to succeed the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, which was launched in India in August last year.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the China-based tech firm announced that the new Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India soon. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone has been made live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. The handset is confirmed to be backed by a 9,020mAh battery.

The company claims that the new Vivo T series model will be the slimmest phone to pack a 9,020mAh cell. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will also launch in India with support up to 120 fps gaming. The handset will boast a dual-rear camera setup, housed in a pill-shaped housing. In terms of design, a power button and volume controls will be placed on the left side of the phone, while the right side appears to be clean. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will also feature a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port, along with a SIM tray on the bottom.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo T5 Pro 5G will be launched in India in mid-April. However, its exact launch date remains unknown. It is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000. The Vivo phone could be offered in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options. It is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate.

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It could ship with Vivo's Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phone is said to support 90W wired fast charging, too. The Vivo handset might ship with IP68 + IP69+ ratings for the dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Vivo T5 Pro 5G, Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo T5 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo T4 Pro 5G, Vivo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo T5 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Along With Availability Details, Key Specifications
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