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Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Ahead of Anticipated US Fed Policy Decision

Crypto markets remain range-bound as investors await clarity on US monetary policy.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2026 13:24 IST
Bitcoin Nears Key Resistance Ahead of Anticipated US Fed Policy Decision

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Range-bound trading continues as macro uncertainty keeps traders cautious

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Highlights
  • Bitcoin holds near key resistance amid macro uncertainty
  • ETF inflows and accumulation continue to support prices
  • Fed signals likely to drive next crypto market move
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Bitcoin traded near $74,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh) on Wednesday, as the cryptocurrency market remained steady ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. The world's largest cryptocurrency was priced around $74,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh), based on today's market data. Analysts said price action remains range-bound, supported by institutional demand and ETF inflows, while macro uncertainty continues to cap upside momentum. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $2,300 (roughly Rs. 2.14 lakh), reflecting stable sentiment across the broader crypto market. Bitcoin is currently priced around Rs. 68.4 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.1 lakh, as per today's Gadgets 360 price tracker.

According to market participants, Bitcoin continues to trade within a narrow range as investors await clarity from the US Federal Reserve. Analysts noted that the asset has been holding near the $74,000 (roughly Rs. 68.4 lakh) level, supported by ETF inflows and accumulation by large holders, but resistance near $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) remains a key hurdle.

Crypto Market Remains in Tight Trading Range 

Altcoins traded mixed on Wednesday. Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $672 (roughly Rs. 62,090), while Solana (SOL) traded near $94 (roughly Rs. 8,690). XRP hovered around $1.52 (roughly Rs. 140), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.10 (roughly Rs. 9.2), indicating stable liquidity conditions across the market.

Providing insights into derivatives positioning, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Funding rates have turned positive, signaling growing bullish bias as traders pay to maintain long exposure above the $73,000 (roughly Rs. 67.47 lakh) level. Market focus now turns to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming remarks; while rates are expected to remain unchanged, the tone will be key.”

Sharing his market outlook, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Crypto markets are currently moving in a tight range as supportive fundamentals are being offset by macro uncertainty [...] It is supported by steady ETF inflows and accumulation from large holders, which is limiting downside [...] For investors, this is a market that rewards patience and discipline [...] Managing risk, avoiding overtrading, and focusing on a long-term approach remain key in the current environment.”

Explaining the near-term outlook, Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at Mudrex, said, “A dovish tone from the US Fed chair could help BTC move above the $76,000 (roughly Rs. 70.2 lakh) level. But if the Fed sounds cautious due to inflation or global tensions, BTC may fall back toward $68,000 (roughly Rs. 62.8 lakh).”

Overall, analysts said crypto markets remain in a consolidation phase as investors track macroeconomic signals and central bank guidance. Bitcoin's ability to hold above the $72,000 (roughly Rs. 66.5 lakh) support zone and attempt a move toward the $75,000 (roughly Rs. 69.3 lakh) resistance level will remain central to near-term direction. A clear breakout could strengthen bullish momentum, while cautious Fed commentary may keep prices range-bound in the near term.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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